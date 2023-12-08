OMES’s Vaughan named SCS Elementary Teacher of the Year

× Expand Superintendent Lewis Brooks, Jill Vaughan, Christoper Oravet, Anna McEntire, Rep. Arnold Mooney and Rep. Kenneth Paschal. Photo courtesy of Debbie Horton.

OMES principal Jan Curtis said first grade teacher Jill Vaughan is always finding ways to be more engaging for students.

“She takes every moment to make kids so excited about what they’re doing and what they’re learning,” Curtis said. “Thank you for coming to school every day and giving your absolute best. You change lives here every day and I am so very grateful for you for what you do for their students and their families, for the role model that you are for all of the teachers in our building and for me.”

Vaughan was named Shelby County Schools elementary Teacher of the Year on Dec. 7 at a celebration presented by the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation. She said it feels undeserving, but who would you want that praise from more than the people that you work with and in some ways it doesn’t feel like an individual award, but a group award.

“It’s a precious surprise,” said Vaughan, who is in her tenth year of teaching. “We work among a great community and I’m surrounded by great educators and it feels undeserving but it also feels like a win for all of us too.”

Superintendent Lewis Brooks said the event is one of his favorites of the school year.

“We are blessed to have so many wonderful teachers throughout Shelby County, but today we recognize teachers chosen by their peers, colleagues and friends as the best of the best.”

Brooks said great teachers make learning fun, are an inspiration and provide great guidance and play a pivotal role in shaping the future.

“This event reminds us of the profound impact great teachers can have on the hearts and minds of the next generation,” he said. “Shelby County teachers change lives.”

The teachers of the year were revealed by videos created by the Shelby County Schools Public Relations media specialists.

Each teacher of the year received a plaque from the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation and a $1,000 check for their classroom from the Shelby County Legislative Delegation.

Here is a list of all of the teachers of the year in each Shelby County School:

Elementary Teachers of the Year (K-5)

Calera Elementary: Sara Harris

Calera Intermediate: Brittany Brasher

Chelsea Park Elementary: Karen Pruitt

Elvin Hill Elementary: Kayla Mizell

Forest Oaks Elementary: Mary Maines

Helena Elementary: Dana Ling

Helena Intermediate: Holly Ritchey

Inverness Elementary: Holly Browder

Linda Nolen Learning Center: Courtney Borden

Montevallo Elementary: Teresa Burden

Mt Laurel Elementary: Rebecca Newman

Oak Mountain Elementary: Jill Vaughan (winner)

Oak Mountain Intermediate: Dana Furman

Shelby Elementary: Lisa Carden

Vincent Elementary: Ashley Waldrop

Wilsonville Elementary: Laura Wright

Middle School Teachers of the Year (6-8)

Calera Middle: Christopher Oravet (winner)

Chelsea Middle: Brittany Bisch

Columbiana Middle: Patrick Smail

Helena Middle: Olivia Carroll

Montevallo Middle: Peggy Huckabaa

Oak Mountain MIddle: Catherine Acton

VIncent Middle: Cory Williams

High School Teachers of the Year (9-12)

Calera High School: Anna McEntire (winner)

CTEC: Frankie Stroud

Chelsea High: Leslie Stephenson

Helena High: Lindsey Rigdon

Montevallo High: Rachel O’Connor

New Direction: Michelle Bullock

Oak Mountain High: Taylor Korson

Shelby County High: Natasha Cooper

Vincent High: Marshall Thomas

Vaughan, Oravet and McEntire will now be in the running for Alabama Teacher of the Year. Jeff Norris from Oak Mountain Middle School is currently serving as the 2023-24 Alabama Teacher of the Year.