OMES’s Vaughan named SCS Elementary Teacher of the Year

Superintendent Lewis Brooks, Jill Vaughan, Christoper Oravet, Anna McEntire, Rep. Arnold Mooney and Rep. Kenneth Paschal. Photo courtesy of Debbie Horton.
OMES principal Jan Curtis said first grade teacher Jill Vaughan is always finding ways to be more engaging for students.
“She takes every moment to make kids so excited about what they’re doing and what they’re learning,” Curtis said. “Thank you for coming to school every day and giving your absolute best. You change lives here every day and I am so very grateful for you for what you do for their students and their families, for the role model that you are for all of the teachers in our building and for me.”
Vaughan was named Shelby County Schools elementary Teacher of the Year on Dec. 7 at a celebration presented by the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation. She said it feels undeserving, but who would you want that praise from more than the people that you work with and in some ways it doesn’t feel like an individual award, but a group award.
“It’s a precious surprise,” said Vaughan, who is in her tenth year of teaching. “We work among a great community and I’m surrounded by great educators and it feels undeserving but it also feels like a win for all of us too.”
Superintendent Lewis Brooks said the event is one of his favorites of the school year.
“We are blessed to have so many wonderful teachers throughout Shelby County, but today we recognize teachers chosen by their peers, colleagues and friends as the best of the best.”
Brooks said great teachers make learning fun, are an inspiration and provide great guidance and play a pivotal role in shaping the future.
“This event reminds us of the profound impact great teachers can have on the hearts and minds of the next generation,” he said. “Shelby County teachers change lives.”
The teachers of the year were revealed by videos created by the Shelby County Schools Public Relations media specialists.
Each teacher of the year received a plaque from the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation and a $1,000 check for their classroom from the Shelby County Legislative Delegation.
Here is a list of all of the teachers of the year in each Shelby County School:
Elementary Teachers of the Year (K-5)
- Calera Elementary: Sara Harris
- Calera Intermediate: Brittany Brasher
- Chelsea Park Elementary: Karen Pruitt
- Elvin Hill Elementary: Kayla Mizell
- Forest Oaks Elementary: Mary Maines
- Helena Elementary: Dana Ling
- Helena Intermediate: Holly Ritchey
- Inverness Elementary: Holly Browder
- Linda Nolen Learning Center: Courtney Borden
- Montevallo Elementary: Teresa Burden
- Mt Laurel Elementary: Rebecca Newman
- Oak Mountain Elementary: Jill Vaughan (winner)
- Oak Mountain Intermediate: Dana Furman
- Shelby Elementary: Lisa Carden
- Vincent Elementary: Ashley Waldrop
- Wilsonville Elementary: Laura Wright
Middle School Teachers of the Year (6-8)
- Calera Middle: Christopher Oravet (winner)
- Chelsea Middle: Brittany Bisch
- Columbiana Middle: Patrick Smail
- Helena Middle: Olivia Carroll
- Montevallo Middle: Peggy Huckabaa
- Oak Mountain MIddle: Catherine Acton
- VIncent Middle: Cory Williams
High School Teachers of the Year (9-12)
- Calera High School: Anna McEntire (winner)
- CTEC: Frankie Stroud
- Chelsea High: Leslie Stephenson
- Helena High: Lindsey Rigdon
- Montevallo High: Rachel O’Connor
- New Direction: Michelle Bullock
- Oak Mountain High: Taylor Korson
- Shelby County High: Natasha Cooper
- Vincent High: Marshall Thomas
Vaughan, Oravet and McEntire will now be in the running for Alabama Teacher of the Year. Jeff Norris from Oak Mountain Middle School is currently serving as the 2023-24 Alabama Teacher of the Year.