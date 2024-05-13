Palmer congratulates 2024 Sixth District Congressional Art Competition winner

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) announced Chloe Lowery, a student at Briarwood Christian High School, as the winner of the Sixth District's 2024 Congressional Art Competition.

“Alabama’s Sixth District is full of talented students who love to create art that displays their passions and interests," said Rep. Palmer. "Congratulations to Chloe on winning the art competition this year. I hope she continues to use her talent to create more great works of art in the future."

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Students submit entries to their representative's office, and a panel of artists in the sixth district selects the winning entries.

The winners' works will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. This year, a virtual gallery of all entries from the Sixth District can be viewed on Congressman Palmer’s website and Facebook page. The winning artwork, “A Heritage of Honor” by Chloe Lowery, is featured at the top of the online gallery.