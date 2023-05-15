PHOTOS: Briarwood Christian School graduation

1 of 23
Members of the Briarwood Christian School Class of 2023 smiles as they walk out of the sanctuary at Briarwood Presbyterian Church after receiving their diplomas Sunday, May 14, 2023. Briarwood Christian School honored the 140 graduates that earned a total of $11,397,826 in scholarships. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Friends and family members of the Briarwood Christian School Class of 2023 gathered at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 14 for the commencement of 140 graduates.
Will Worthington, a former teacher at the school, gave the commencement address. Sam Olsen gave the salutatorian address and Hayden Fixler gave the valedictorian address.
The 2023 senior class earned a total of $11,397,826 in scholarships, the most in school history.