PHOTOS: Oak Mountain Class of 2023

× 1 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kyle Hiers gives the salutatorian address during commencement for Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Billy Ivey, local writer and creative director at Small Stories, speaks to Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 during commencement at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kyle Hiers shakes hands with Principal Andrew Gunn after giving the salutatorian address during commencement for Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kyle Hiers gives the salutatorian address during commencement for Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 walks into UAB’s Bartow Arena at the start of commencement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 walks into UAB’s Bartow Arena at the start of commencement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 walks into UAB’s Bartow Arena at the start of commencement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 walks into UAB’s Bartow Arena at the start of commencement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Anna Luisa Rufino takes a photo of Lus Garduno with her decorated graduation cap outside UAB’s Bartow Arena before Oak Mountain High School’s commencement ceremony Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Anna Luisa Rufino and Lus Garduno hold their decorated graduation caps outside UAB’s Bartow Arena before Oak Mountain High School’s commencement ceremony Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Travis Bender, associate director of bands, leads the concert band during Oak Mountain High School’s commencement ceremony at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Oak Mountain concert band performs during commencement for Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Parents watch as Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 walks into UAB’s Bartow Arena at the start of commencement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 walks into UAB’s Bartow Arena at the start of commencement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 31 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 walks into UAB’s Bartow Arena at the start of commencement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 32 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 33 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 walks into UAB’s Bartow Arena at the start of commencement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 34 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 35 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 walks into UAB’s Bartow Arena at the start of commencement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 36 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 37 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 38 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 39 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 40 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 41 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 42 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 43 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 44 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 45 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 46 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 47 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 48 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 49 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 50 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 51 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 52 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 53 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 54 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 55 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 56 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School Principal Andrew Gunn speaks during commencement for the class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 57 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School Principal Andrew Gunn speaks during commencement for the class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 58 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School’s Class of 2023 walks into UAB’s Bartow Arena at the start of commencement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 59 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 60 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 61 of 61 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain High School celebrated the Oak Mountain Class of 2023 at UAB’s Bartow Arena on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Oak Mountain High School honored the 347 members of the class of 2023 for commencement Thursday night at UAB's Bartow Arena. The Eagles' Class of 2023 earned more than $14 million in scholarships.

Click here to purchase photos.