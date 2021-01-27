7th grader wins Hilltop Montessori science fair

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michele Wilensky. Grayson Whitman, a seventh grade student at Hilltop Montessori School, won first place in the Hilltop Montessori School 2020 Science Fair.

Hilltop Montessori School would like to congratulate Grayson Whitman, a seventh grade student, on winning first place in the Hilltop Montessori School 2020 Science Fair.

His highly relevant project studied the various masks used around the world and their effectiveness in combating COVID-19.

Grayson was also chosen to represent HMS at the UAB-CORD Science Fair in March, which will be virtual this year. His video presentation can be viewed at youtu.be/fBgznm8jrWI.

Submitted by Michele Wilensky.