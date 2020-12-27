Briarwood junior obtains perfect ACT score

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brent Latta. Houston.

David Houston, a junior at Briarwood Christian School, attained a perfect score of 36 on the ACT test in October. A perfect score means a student missed six or fewer questions of the entire 215 question exam.

More than 1.67 million students took the ACT during the 2019-20 academic year. Of those, only 5,579 students scored a 36 which is only 0.334% of all tests.

David is currently the founder of the Tutoring Club at Briarwood, a member of the Physics Club and a member of the BCS soccer team.

This past summer, David was named a National Award Winner for the CLT College Admissions Exam as one of the top 1% of scorers across the country for the 2019-20 academic year.

As one of the 52 students across the U.S. receiving this honor, David will receive a $2,500 scholarship to any CLT partner college.

Submitted by Brent Latta.