Public hearings set for Hoover City Schools fiscal 2024 budget proposal

The Hoover Board of Education has scheduled two public hearings for people to learn about the school system’s proposed budget for fiscal 2024.

The first hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, and the second one will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Both hearings will be at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way.

Typically, the school system’s chief financial officer goes over many details about the expected revenues and expenditures for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, and provides numerous other details about various facets of the school system, including enrollment, personnel counts, special education, child nutrition, debt and capital projects.

The school board’s budget for fiscal 2023 initially included expected revenues of $220 million and expenditures of $238 million. However, that budget later was amended to reflect expected revenues of $226 million and expected expenditures of $244 million.

The proposed budget for fiscal 2024 likely won’t be made available until the first public hearing. The school board is expected to vote on the 2024 budget at its action meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, just after the second budget public hearing.

Information about the 2023 budget and later budget amendment can be found on the school system’s website here.