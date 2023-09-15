SCBOE approves FY24 budget, capital plans

× Expand John Gwin addresses the SCBOE about the FY24 budget. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle.

During the second budget public hearing for FY24 on Sept. 12, the Shelby County Board of Education unanimously approved the FY24 budget.

For FY24, system-wide expenditures totaled $343,047,752.80.

Broken down into expenditures by function:

Instruction: $156,419.973.05 (46%)

Instructional support: $46,313,871.08 (13%)

Capital outlay: $40,839,428.80 (12%)

Auxiliary: $38,814,897.81 (11%)

Operations: $30,531,676.89 (9%)

Other categories include debt services (5%), administrative (3%) and other (2%)

For the general fund capital outlay, building additions make up $9 million (37%), followed by city athletic projects at $4 million (16%), paving at $3.5 million (14%), interior renovations at $3 million (12%), exterior renovations at $2.5 million (10%) and roofing, equipment, small construction and vehicles make up the rest.

Shelby County has 31 schools and projected enrollment is 21,030 students and over 3,000 employees.

SCS CFO John Gwin said he and his team begin working on the budget in February and work up until time for approval.

“We start from zero and ask ‘What do you need to accomplish your goals for this year. What are the things we need to do or don't need to do next year?’ Gwin said.

During the meeting, the board also approved $33,000 in community partner grants for 2024, as the school system allocates money to support:

Owen’s House $14,000

D.A.Y. Program $14,000

Family Connection $5,000

A memorandum of agreement was approved with the D.A.Y. Program for the 2023-24 school year in the amount of $445,497 to be issued in monthly installments of $37,124.75 per month for 12 months.

Other items approved by the board include:

A softball batting practice pavilion for Chelsea High School ($209,813)

New canopies for bus riders at Chelsea Middle School for ($121,065)

Capital Plans

The Shelby County Schools five year capital plan was approved and features prediction of available resources and project expenditures to meet the needs of each school community.

Projects for schools in the 280 Living coverage area include:

Inverness Elementary- build walls and hang doors to create hallways and upgrade security measures in POD areas ($50,000)

Oak Mountain Elementary- vinyl composition tile, lighting and ceiling upgrades in special education restrooms ($50,000)

Oak Mountain Middle- last phase of window replacement ($50,000)

Oak Mountain Middle- (2025) renovate and add space for fine arts programs ($500,000)

Oak Mountain High- canopy addition to connect the commons and awning to the new Fine Arts Facility ($65,000)

Oak Mountain High- Phase 2: renovation of old fine arts areas to accommodate locker rooms, drivers education, athletics and PE ($1 million)

Oak Mountain High- 15 classrooms of vinyl composition tile ($100,000)

Chelsea Middle- new flooring for front office, classroom painting, and new lights and ceiling in bandroom ($100,000)

Forest Oaks- (2025) classroom addition ($3 million)

Chelsea Middle- (2025) gym expansion and auxiliary floor replacement ($250,000)

Chelsea High School- stadium bleachers ($1.5 million)

Chelsea High School- expanded parking and additional paving ($2.5 million)

Chelsea High School- fieldhouse and concession stand ($2.5 million)

Chelsea High School- new entrance/facade ($2.5 million)

New Transportation Supervisor

Jay McGaughy was approved as the new transportation supervisor for Shelby County Schools. McGaughy has over 20 years of experience as an educator teaching history, coaching and serving as athletic director. He has most recently served as the assistant principal at Oak Mountain Middle School.