SCBOE approves new principal for OMES

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Jan Curtis New OMES principal Jan Curtis poses with Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks at the Jan. 21 Shelby County Board of Education meeting

Oak Mountain Elementary School has a new principal. Jan Curtis was approved for her new role at the Jan. 21 Shelby County Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks said he was excited to make this recommendation. Curtis has over 16 years of experience in education and has currently been serving in the role of vice principal at Oak Mountain Elementary School.

Curtis thanked Brooks and the board and said it is an honor to serve them and the students of Shelby Co Schools.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” Curtis said. “Oak Mountain Elementary is a model of excellence in the early childhood education community and we will continue on that path. Thank you for the opportunity and for your support truly. I am absolutely thrilled.”

During the superintendent’s report, Brooks thanked the staff of the instructional department, saying they were the “boots on the ground” supporting the students and that they were the “unsung heroes.”

“These ladies are just doing amazing things for our school district,” he said. “They are just amazing.”

January is also National School Board Appreciation Month, and Brooks thanked the board members, Aubrey Miller, David Bobo, Peg Hill, Jane Hampton and Jimmy Bice.

“We are thankful to you and your dedication to Shelby County Schools,” Brooks said. “We want you to know how much we appreciate your work and making this school district the best in the state of Alabama."

Board president Aubrey Miller said that on behalf of the board, they are grateful to work with the members of the central office team, administration, teachers and staff members across the system.

“It’s a privilege and a work all of us enjoy,” Miller said.

Deputy superintendent Dr. Lynn Carroll offered her sincere thanks to each of the board members saying that they are able to provide the quality of education because of their support.

“We always want to try to make you proud and make sure you know we have gratitude for you,” Carroll said.

Carroll also spoke about the new surgical lab at Chelsea High School and showed a video highlighting the new program.

“This career tech elective opens up avenues with regards to medical and lots of other fields,” she said. “We are so fortunate to have Andrea Maddox, a certified nurse, teaching the class and her passion is amazing. There are an amazing set of courses students have the opportunity to take.

The board unanimously approved an extension of Family First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which provides employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. It had expired on Dec. 31, but will be extended until March 30, 2021.

Also approved by the board were:

personnel actions

approval of bus subs and aides

renewal of a contract with Regional Produce for an additional six months.

David Calhoun, assistant superintendent of operations, outlined the boiler replacement process for Inverness Elementary. The board had to reject the first bid, as only one bidder responded.

Another bid was sent out in January, which garnered four bids, the lowest from Stateline Mechanical for $103,500, saving $70,000 from the first bid received in December.

A contract change order was approved for the surgical lab at Chelsea High School, which came in under budget, providing a savings of $16,170.

The next SCBOE meeting will be held on Feb. 18 at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center in Alabaster at 5 p.m.