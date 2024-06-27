Shelby County honors schools for prioritizing good attendance

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Oak Mountain Elementary was one of several Shelby County schools to be recognized for attendance during the Shelby County Board of Education’s May meeting. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Oak Mountain Intermediate was one of several Shelby County schools to be recognized for attendance during the Shelby County Board of Education’s May meeting. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Oak Mountain Middle School was one of several Shelby County schools to be recognized for attendance during the Shelby County Board of Education’s May meeting, Prev Next

Several Shelby County schools were recognized during the May Board of Education meeting by Superintendent Lewis Brooks and the Student Services Department for their efforts in prioritizing good attendance among their students.

Winners included:

Lowest chronic absenteeism rate: Oak Mountain Elementary and Helena Middle School

Highest average daily attendance: Oak Mountain Intermediate School and Oak Mountain Middle School

– Submitted by Shelby County Schools.