SCS hires new technology coordinator, adds updates to academic guide

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools.

Ingrid Abner was named Technology Coordinator for Shelby County Schools and was approved during the Shelby County Board of Education meeting on June 20.

Abner is in her 18th year in education and currently serves as Assistant Director of Instructional Technology for Jefferson County Schools. Previously, she served in Tarrant City Schools as Technology and Testing Coordinator and Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Deputy Superintendent/Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Lynn Carroll discussed changes in the Shelby County Schools Academic Guide tied to teaching and learning during the instructional report.

The first page of the guide includes an added statement about instructional transparency that reads: “In keeping with recent state legislation and in accord with our long-held belief that parents are essential partners in the education of their children, Shelby County Schools and its teachers will ensure that instructional resources are made available to parents.”

Statements were also added regarding Artificial Intelligence. Carroll said that the academic integrity is still going to be what the district is focused on.

“We are not saying absolutely no AI, but that students learn how to cite it properly like any other resource. taking stance as a district if students use it in their work need to cite it correctly,” Carroll said.

The guide reads: “In instances involving the appropriate use of sources or digital tools, students are expected to attribute credit properly. Failure to meet expectations regarding academic integrity may result in natural academic consequences.”

Also noted by Carroll were an included chart of graduation requirements, which includes new requirements for upcoming graduating classes for the next several years, including students must complete a form for student financial aid or fill out a form that they are not interested.

For the classes of 2026 and 2027, every student graduating has to earn a college and career readiness indicator. The graduating class of 2028 and beyond will have to pass a financial literacy exam as part of their prep work.

Shelby County Schools was recently recognized as a Golden Medallion award winner which recognizes school Public Relations departments. SCS was one of eight winners who received the 2024 ALSPRA Excellence in Communications Award. The award was to recognize the comprehensive, strategic, year-round communication program for SCS.

Also during the meeting:

The board approved the 2024-25 academic guide.

The board approved of student drug testing provider to ARCpoint Labs

Out of state field trips were approved for the upcoming school year for:

-Oak Mountain Middle School trip to Washington DC/Colonial Williamsburg Feb. 13-17. 2025

-Chelsea High School band to participate in a parade Orlando March 18-25, 2025

-Chelsea High School volleyball team to travel to San Antonio, Texas Sept 5-8, 2025