Shelby County Board of Education names new instructional supervisor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Dr. Allison Campbell was recently approved as the new Instructional Supervisor for Shelby County Schools.

Allison Campbell was recently approved as the new instructional supervisor for Shelby County Schools by the Shelby County Board of Education.

Campbell is a product of Shelby County Schools and has over 23 years of experience in education.

She attended the University of Montevallo, where she earned a bachelor of science degree, a master’s in education administration and an Ed.S. in education administration. She also earned a doctorate of education in education administration from Samford University.

Campbell has been the principal at Montevallo Elementary for more than 10 years, where she led her school to receive the CLAS School of Distinction award. Additionally, she led her school in becoming a Leader in Me school while being the first school to virtually earn Lighthouse Status.

– Submitted by Cindy Warner, Shelby County Schools.