Shelby County Schools launch new strategic plan

Shelby County Schools has launched a new strategic plan that will provide the roadmap and guide the district’s efforts for the next several years as it seeks to carry out its new vision, mission, and belief statements.

“Empowering and Inspiring Excellence...The Path Forward” is the result of over two years of research, planning, and gathering input from various community partners. The plan was formally approved by the Shelby County Board of Education on Sept. 28.

“The plan is the result of comprehensive research, strategy sessions, and collaboration with our Senior Leadership Team and the District Leadership Cabinet," said Superintendent Lewis Brooks.

V.O.I.C.E (Vision, Openness, Insight, Communication, and Engagement) listening and input sessions were held with teachers and parents from each of the seven school zones

"The Strategic Plan was drafted after gathering data and input from valued community stakeholders who share the same hopes, dreams, and vision for our district that I do,” Brooks said.

The plan includes new vision, mission, and belief statements that reflect the district’s commitment to strive for excellence as an organization for its students and staff. The plan itself derives its name from the new mission statement: To empower and inspire our students to achieve academic excellence and make a positive contribution to the world.

The Strategic Plan Commitments will focus on the following areas: Innovation, Leadership Development, Recruitment and Retention, Community Partnerships, and Organizational Commitment. Included within those five areas will be a focus on Communication, Continuous Improvement, Professional Learning, and Fiscal Responsibility which will be applied in all areas.

Watch the video about the new plan here: https://youtu.be/w2bpqs-67D0

For more information, please visit shelbyed.k12.al.us/page/vision.