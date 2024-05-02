Shelby County school news

Chelsea High Band visits D.C.

The Chelsea High School Band in Washington, D.C.

This year, the Chelsea High School Band was selected to perform in the National Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, D.C., on April 13. During the trip to the nation’s capital, students had the opportunity to visit Arlington National Cemetery, where they observed the changing of the guard and a wreath-laying ceremony. Afterwards, students met with Staff Sgt. Wilson Childers, a member of the U.S. Army Band, who performed “Taps” at the ceremony. The Chelsea Band’s performance in the parade can be viewed on the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s YouTube channel.

Elementary schools participate in E3

The Chelsea Park Elementary engineering team, the Working Wonders, with their awards from the E3 challenge.

Engaging Elementary Engineers (E3) was held in March by the Shelby County Schools Gifted Department and AMSTI specialists from the Montevallo Regional Inservice Center. The event was funded by a grant from Vulcan Steel, through the Shelby County Education Foundation.

E3 2024 encouraged students to exercise their superpowers in superhero-themed challenges as “Agents of S.T.E.A.M.” Approximately 550 students from 28 elementary schools took part in the event.

Chelsea Park Elementary’s team, The Working Wonders, finished first place in the Bridge of Brawn and Caped Crusade challenges.

Lowest absences

Mt Laurel Elementary Principal Tina Neighbors is recognized by Melissa Youngblood, assistant superintendent of student services, for her school's low absentee rates.

The following schools were recognized for having the lowest chronic absenteeism rates for their school attendance zones from the start of the school year through March: Calera Intermediate, Chelsea Middle, Wilsonville Elementary, Helena Elementary, Mt Laurel Elementary and Vincent Elementary.