Shelby County Schools add an additional week to Christmas break

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Shelby County Board of Education Shelby County Board of Education

Students in Shelby County Schools will get an extra week of Christmas break. Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 and students will not report back until Jan. 12.

In a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon, Shelby County Schools announced that it will will implement a January Term (Jan Term) at the start of the second semester. This will delay the return of students and staff to school campuses after the holiday break.

All students and staff will return one week later than originally previously set on the district’s calendar.

Employees who were previously expected to return for the second semester on Jan. 4, 2021 will now return on Jan.11.

Students who would have returned on January 5, will now return on Jan. 12.

Dr. Lewis Brooks, Superintendent of Education, said the decision is being made with the health and safety of students and staff in mind.

“The extended time out of buildings will allow for a longer quarantine period for anyone who might contract the coronavirus around the Christmas holiday,” Dr. Brooks said. “We are concerned that positive cases will manifest before returning to school. By allowing additional time, we hope to reduce the chance of further spread.”

Due to the required instructional days/hours, students will be expected to complete academic assignments for Jan Term remotely via Google Classroom or Schoology. There will be no in-person instruction during that week, however, teachers will respond to email for assistance at scheduled times.