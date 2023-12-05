Shelby County Schools names 2023-24 teachers of the year

Shelby County Schools in the 280 Living coverage area recently announced their 2023-24 teachers of the year.

All of the teachers will now complete the Alabama Teacher of the Year application, and in December, one elementary and one secondary teacher will be chosen to represent Shelby County Schools at the state level. The Alabama Teacher of the Year program identifies exceptional teachers, counselors, librarians and other certified educators from across the state.

The educator selected as the Alabama Teacher of the Year will serve as a full-time ambassador for the teaching profession during the 2024-25 school year.

Oak Mountain Schools

Inverness Elementary: Holly Browder, kindergarten

Mt Laurel Elementary: Rebecca Newman, fifth grade

Oak Mountain Elementary: Jill Vaughan, first grade

Oak Mountain Intermediate: Dana Furman, gifted resource teacher

Oak Mountain Middle: Catherine Acton, English language arts

Oak Mountain High: Taylor Korson, special education

Chelsea Schools