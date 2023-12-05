Shelby County Schools names 2023-24 teachers of the year

×
Shelby County Schools in the 280 Living coverage area recently announced their 2023-24 teachers of the year.
All of the teachers will now complete the Alabama Teacher of the Year application, and in December, one elementary and one secondary teacher will be chosen to represent Shelby County Schools at the state level. The Alabama Teacher of the Year program identifies exceptional teachers, counselors, librarians and other certified educators from across the state.
The educator selected as the Alabama Teacher of the Year will serve as a full-time ambassador for the teaching profession during the 2024-25 school year.
Oak Mountain Schools
- Inverness Elementary: Holly Browder, kindergarten
- Mt Laurel Elementary: Rebecca Newman, fifth grade
- Oak Mountain Elementary: Jill Vaughan, first grade
- Oak Mountain Intermediate: Dana Furman, gifted resource teacher
- Oak Mountain Middle: Catherine Acton, English language arts
- Oak Mountain High: Taylor Korson, special education
Chelsea Schools
- Chelsea Park Elementary: Karen Pruitt, first grade
- Forest Oaks Elementary: Mary Maines, first grade
- Chelsea Middle: Brittany Bisch, sixth grade math
- Chelsea High: Leslie Stephenson, ninth grade pre-AP English