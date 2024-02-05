Shelby County Schools news roundup

× 1 of 2 Expand Graphics courtesy of Shelby County Schools Facebook. he Shelby County Schools app recently implemented the Rooms feature for a single platform for all communication. × 2 of 2 Expand Graphics courtesy of Shelby County Schools Facebook. The Shelby Pre-K program will be debuting at Inverness and Oak Mountain elementary schools in fall 2024. Prev Next

Shelby County Schools receives A grade on state report card

Shelby County Schools recently announced the district scored an A on the state report card. The district score is based on individual scores from schools in the system.

The report card grade considers student achievement, academic growth, college and career readiness and chronic absenteeism for students in each school.

In the category of academic growth, Shelby County Schools received an indicator score of 100, meaning that all students are progressing.

New Rooms feature on SCS app

Shelby County recently implemented Rooms, a two-way messaging tool that integrates with the new district/school app.

Rooms will provide a single platform for all communications. Parents, students and staff (teachers, administrators, coaches, etc.) will now be able to share class assignments, messages, dining options, sports schedules, extracurricular club information and more.

Teachers and staff will begin implementing Rooms at a gradual pace throughout the 2023-2024 school year. Some teachers may choose to continue using their current method of communication for the remainder of the school year.

For more information, visit shelbyed.k12.al.us/page/rooms-support.

New pre-K programs coming to Shelby County Schools

Inverness Elementary and Oak Mountain Elementary will be debuting pre-K programs in fall 2024.

The Office of School Readiness (OSR) is housed within the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (DECE) and is charged with administering Alabama's state-funded pre-kindergarten program. OSR funds and administers First Class Pre-K classrooms in public and private schools, Head Start programs, military programs and community- and faith-based education programs.

OSR was created in the 2000 legislative session and started with eight pilot pre-K programs. Since then, state funding for First Class Pre-K has grown and the program has expanded to 1,250 classrooms in all 67 Alabama counties, with a statewide goal of serving up to 70% of 4-year-olds. OSR also supports professional development through education, training and on-site coaching.

The First Class Pre-K program has been awarded the highest quality rating by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) for the past 14 years.

Other Shelby Schools participating in the pre-K program include Shelby Elementary, Vincent Elementary and Wilsonville Elementary.

For information, visit https://www.shelbyed.k12.al.us/page/first-class-pre-k.

3 Shelby County Schools named to AP Honor Roll

Chelsea, Helena and Oak Mountain high schools were recently named to the 2023 AP School Honor Roll.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results and broadening access for students. Schools can earn the Honor Roll recognition annually based on their ability to increase their school’s college-going culture, provide opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximize college readiness.

The AP School Honor Roll offers four levels of distinction: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Oak Mountain High was named a Gold member. OMHS had 67% of seniors take at least one AP exam during high school, 40% score a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam and 16% take five or more AP exams.

Chelsea High School was named a Bronze member. CHHS had 48% of seniors take at least one AP exam, 29% score a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam and 16% take five or more AP exams.

Helena High was named a Silver member. Helena had 62% of seniors take at least one AP exam during high school, 34% score a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam and 10% take five or more AP exams.

Chelsea and Helena were also recognized with the AP Access Award for ensuring AP coursework is equally available to students no matter their backgrounds.