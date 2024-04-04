Shelby County Schools offering summer driver education classes

× Expand Shelby County Schools Shelby County Schools logo

The Community Education Department of Shelby County Schools will offer summer classes for public, private, and home-school students. This class is open to high-school students living in Alabama. Additional high school courses being offered will be posted on the March Listserv announcements in emails sent out by the individual schools.

Students can choose one or multiple classes. All classes are taught by certified teachers and students must have 50 miles of varied driving experience before the start of class. Driver Education is comprised of one in-class meeting, online classwork, and behind-the-wheel instruction.

• Driving must be completed during the chosen session.

• Groups of students will coordinate with the instructor on driving times.

• Students will not drive in inclement weather.

• Each student will receive a grade, semester credit, and Certificate of Completion.

• Upon passing the written work and driving portion, the student will receive instructions to obtain their Driver's License online.

There is a fee of $365. Registration can be completed at ezchildtrack.com/scscomed/parent.

For more information, contact: communityed@shelbyed.org or 205-682-5941. Driving Instructors are Keith Maple 205-862-4409 or Jim Elgin 205-739-3118

-Submitted by Cindy Warner, Shelby County Schools