Shelby County Schools receive A on the state report card

State report card information will be released this week and Shelby County Schools district has received an A.

The district score is based on the individual scores from schools in the system.

The report card grade considers student achievement, academic growth, college and career readiness as well as chronic absenteeism for students in each school.

"The best news is that in the category of Academic Growth, our district received an indicator score of 100, meaning that all students are progressing," said Cindy Warner, who handles public relations for Shelby County Schools. "We are proud of our students, teachers, and administrators."