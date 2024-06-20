Shelby County Schools to host professional development conference

Shelby County Schools is hosting a For Teachers By Teachers summer conference on Thursday, June 27 and Tuesday, July 16.

The interactive and innovative professional development opportunity for teachers will be held at the Shelby County Instructional Services Institute in Columbiana.

Each conference day is designed to allow teachers to hear from other classroom teachers during the morning sessions about meaningful practices that can be implemented in anyclassroom. The afternoon breakout sessions are designed to allow time for teachers to dive deeper into the topics that interest them.

The event is open to teachers inside and outside of Shelby County Schools.

For information or to register, click here.