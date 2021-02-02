Shelby County Schools to receive capital improvements

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley.

On Feb. 2, the Shelby County School District released a plan that includes capital improvement projects that will be completed over the next several years with revenue generated from refinancing existing debt at a lower interest rate, as well as a state bond issue.

With this funding, the district will be able to build approximately 80 additional classrooms in several communities throughout the county that have experienced growth, including Chelsea. It will also enable the district to focus efforts on other much-needed projects in other areas.

“The school district is planning approximately $38 million for capital projects while not increasing our debt service,” said Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks. “It allows us to address some immediate expansion needs and to focus our attention on other renovations and improvements throughout the county.”

Projects for schools in the 280 Living coverage area include:

10 classrooms at Chelsea Park Elementary

Classroom renovations at Chelsea Middle

Expanded student parking lot and paving at Chelsea High

New fine arts building and renovations of existing rooms at Oak Mountain High

Projects at other schools around the county include:

10 classrooms at Calera Elementary

9 classrooms and an expanded lunchroom at Calera Intermediate

8 classrooms and an enclosed canopy at Calera Middle

10 classrooms at Calera High

Waterproofing at Elvin Hill Elementary

Renovation and paving of the property bordering Shelby County High

Renovations of classrooms and campus grounds at CTEC

10 classrooms at Helena Intermediate

16 classrooms at Helena Middle

Expanded student parking at Helena High

6 classrooms and window replacement at Montevallo Elementary

Front parking lot expansion at Vincent Elementary

Renovation existing bus lane and paving at Vincent Middle High

Renovation and expansion of the gym lobby at Vincent Middle High

Paving and resurfacing parking lot at LNLC

“Our capital improvement leadership team has worked diligently over the past several months to address the immediate needs of our system,” Brooks added. “The Shelby County Board of Education is pleased to have the opportunity to address some of our improvement needs at this time.”