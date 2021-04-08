Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media
Shelby County Schools sent out a press release Thursday afternoon ahead of the expiring statewide mask mandate on Friday, April 9.
Governor Ivey has announced that the mandatory mask ordinance will be lifted on April 9, but Shelby County Schools will continue to require masks through April 23. Beginning April 26, masks will be encouraged but not required as a matter of community responsibility.
The rationale for continuing masks through April 23 is:
- There have been numerous strategies that have been implemented to protect students, teachers, and staff members. The majority of employees will receive the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 9, 2021. For these employees to achieve immunity, 14 days post-inoculation is recommended. Extending the mask requirement through April 23 will provide protection for our employees. Remember, keeping our employees protected is the best option for keeping schools open.
- Historical data from the past year has proven to show a spike in the number of positive cases following a holiday. Requiring masks through April 23 will allow for a period of time following the recent Easter holiday when many of our families traveled out of town.
- Resolving this matter is certainly controversial but we will get through the next seven weeks of school and ask that each parent and student exercise personal responsibility as it relates to this issue.
- Shelby County Schools will continue to use other mitigation strategies to support health and safety within our schools.