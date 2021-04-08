× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Scrunchie-masks Completed face masks fills a chair as Rachel Brockwell uses her sewing machine to produce more on Friday, May 1, 2020. Brockwell sews scrunchies and sells them at The Clotheshorse in Vestavia Hills, but when the need for personal protective equipment arose, she began sewing masks in her free time. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Shelby County Schools sent out a press release Thursday afternoon ahead of the expiring statewide mask mandate on Friday, April 9.

Governor Ivey has announced that the mandatory mask ordinance will be lifted on April 9, but Shelby County Schools will continue to require masks through April 23. Beginning April 26, masks will be encouraged but not required as a matter of community responsibility.

The rationale for continuing masks through April 23 is: