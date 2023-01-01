Shelby County teachers of year honored

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Superintendent Lewis Brooks, Beth House, Sarah Cooley, Jeff Norris, Bethany Ivey and Susan Dubose.

All of the teachers who were nominated for Teacher of the Year in Shelby County Schools were honored at a reception at Shelby County Instructional Services Center on Dec. 6, sponsored by the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation.

Each of the winners was awarded a $1,000 classroom grant from the Shelby County Legislative Delegation.

“It is truly special to get to celebrate each one of these incredible educators who go above and beyond to serve the students of Shelby County,” said SCSEF director Bethany Ivey.

One teacher was selected from each of the elementary, middle and high schools throughout the county as the nominees from their respective schools. There were three selected as the overall winners of the categories.

Elementary School Teacher of the Year: Sarah Cooley, first-grade teacher at Chelsea Park Elementary

Cooley is in her 17th year of teaching. In her video that was shown during the event, she said she loves seeing her students grow and the relationships that are made every year.

Several of her current and former students described her as sweet, kind and always helping people in need and agreed she was very deserving of this honor.

“She has the drive to make learning fun,” said fellow first-grade teacher Lana Morris. “She is so creative and comes up with so many things. She always makes sure the kids have hands-on activities. She's really dedicated to making sure there's imaginative play and creativity in all the things the kids do.”

Within the last year, Cooley designed and created an Imagination Lab at Chelsea Park Elementary and had her first book, “Celebrating Christmas,” published.

CPES Principal Mary Anderson said that Cooley puts 110% into everything she does, going above and beyond in her classroom.

“Her instruction is top notch,” Anderson said. “She definitely makes learning fun for all of her students. She's just a go-getter. She will do whatever it takes to get the job done and she's a positive role model for others. She’s been an amazing teacher to all the students that have graced her doors.”

“This means so much to me,” Cooley said. “I love teaching here, and I think we all are deserving of Teacher of the Year. I definitely appreciate it and I definitely feel honored.”

Middle School Teacher of the Year: Jeff Norris, sixth-grade math teacher at Oak Mountain Middle School

Norris is in his 18th year in education and has also been an assistant principal and principal during his tenure.

In his video, one of his co-workers described Norris as one of the most innovative teachers, adding that his class is fun but also pushes the children to do their best. She continued by saying he expects a lot from them but loves them at the same time.

“I think the kids know that he cares about them, and it's a unique teacher that can pull all that together and make that happen,” she said. “He has the unique ability to tap into what the kids love and it makes them excited about learning.”

His students described him as caring and kind and someone they will always remember.

Oak Mountain Middle School Principal Larry Hanyes described Norris as one of the more versatile teachers he has seen, enthusiastic and energetic.

“His classrooms are full of action every day,” Haynes said. “He makes it look easy, but to go and set up the class and have great lessons going for two straight days, then he completely changes the class and has it set up again in a different way. This isn't something that goes on every now and then it goes on all the time, it is challenging for the students but at the same time they are truly learning.”

Norris quoted Todd Whitaker, who said, “The best thing about teaching is that it matters, and the hardest thing about teaching is that it matters every day,” and he said to hear the kind words from his students and colleagues was eye opening and humbling.

High School Teacher of the Year: Beth House, English Language Arts teacher at Montevallo High School

Montevallo High School Principal Steve Bromley said that House is one of those people he can depend on, describing her as optimistic, having a positive attitude and loving what she does. He said the school is very grateful to have her.

Her students described her as positive, uplifting, compassionate and welcoming, saying she is connected with everybody and really cares about her students, going above and beyond to help.

Her co-workers said she was a great role model for what a teacher needs to be and she was so deserving of the award.

“It's an honor,” House said. “It feels good to be recognized. Honestly, in the classroom there’s not a lot of day-to-day recognition, so it’s nice for your peers to recognize you in that way.”

Other school-level Teachers of the Year in the 280 Living coverage area were: