Showcasing their talent

Students from Shelby County Schools gave visitors a glimpse into their classrooms during the Shelby County Showcase of Schools. The event was held on Feb. 9 at the Shelby County Instructional Services Institute.

During the interactive showcase, students from schools in the 280 Living coverage area were featured in three different areas: innovative classrooms, career and technical education and STEM.

In the innovative classroom, the Imagination Lab from Chelsea Park Elementary was featured along with Oak Mountain Middle School’s sixth grade math themed units.

For career and technical education, Chelsea High School’s surgical tech program was on display along with Project Lead The Way/Engineering from Oak Mountain Middle School.

The STEM room featured 3-D printing and STEAM by English Language Arts classes at Chelsea Middle School and the STEM-infused classroom from Oak Mountain Elementary.

Will Ross of Chelsea High School served as the emcee for the showcase and Oak Mountain High School’s a capella choir, Pinnacle, performed a two-song set for the crowd.