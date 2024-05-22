Spain Park celebrates graduation for 391 seniors in Class of 2024

× 1 of 51 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Spain Park High School awarded 396 diplomas to the Jaguar Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 51 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Spain Park High School awarded 396 diplomas to the Jaguar Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 51 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Spain Park High School awarded 396 diplomas to the Jaguar Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Spain Park High School sent 391 seniors into the world Wednesday with a graduation ceremony at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University.

The Class of 2024 walked out the doors with almost $16 million in scholarship offers and $8.6 million in scholarships accepted, college and career specialist Tracy Prater said.

The seniors were admitted into 199 college and universities across 29 states and five countries, and nine of them expressed intent to enlist in the military, Prater said.

Twenty-six percent of the Class of 2024 — 102 seniors — ended their high school careers with a GPA of 4.0 or higher, and seven of them were named National Merit Finalists, three were “National Merit Commended,” three were named National African-American Recognition Scholars and one is a U.S Presidential Scholar candidate, Prater said.

Twenty-six members of the Spain Park senior class signed letters of intent to play sports in college, and this group of students had two team state championships their senior year and eight individual state champions.

The Spain Park Law Academy represented the school at the national mock trial championships this year for the 11th time since 2011, and the seniors in the choral department celebrated eight first-place victories, five second-place finishes and two third-place finishes at competitions, Prater said.

Andrew Phillips, one of 11 valedictorians for Spain Park, said he started his life growing up in Australia and moved to Alabama half-way through the sixth grade. His teachers at Berry Middle School likely would be surprised to see him as a valedictorian because when he moved here, he wasn’t that great with American geography, thinking New York was on the West Coast, he said.

Moving across the world came with challenges, including some dumb questions he had to endure, he said. “You would not believe the number of times I was asked if I spoke Australian or if I rode kangaroos to school,” he said.

But he wasn’t just thrown into a classroom with no help when he moved here, he said. Supportive classmates pushed him to succeed and helped him get where he is today, he said.

Phillips encouraged his fellow graduates as they move forward in life to be positive as they face adversity ahead of them. If they go through adversity with pride, isolation and frustration, they’ll only end up more prideful, isolated and frustrated, he said. But if they approach adversity with humility, friendship and patience, they will come out more humble, friendly and patient, he said.

Dylan Morgan, another valedictorian, told his fellow seniors they’re at a pivotal point in life. Up until now, they’ve pretty much been told where to go and what to do, but now they’re being thrust into society with the ability to make more of their own choices, he said.

“I have complete faith that everyone here has the ability to succeed,” Morgan said. “We have all been prepared. Spain Park does not just teach us facts. It teaches you hard work, communication, perseverance and, most importantly, character. These virtues have been instilled in each of you from the moment you stepped through the gates at school. Be thankful for the incredible opportunity you’ve been privileged to receive.”

Senior Class President Olivia Williams said graduation was the most anticipated day of their lives since August 2020, and they managed to make it despite experiencing some of the most remarkable dangers of the world, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Spain Park Bad Parking Instagram page and “worst of all, facial acne.”

Williams recalled going to school in person just two days a week during their freshman year, hopping on and off Google Meet for classes. They gained confidence in their sophomore year and got to experience late-start Wednesdays and their first dance in the cafeteria, she said. “Once you got your car keys, nothing else mattered.”

For her, their junior year was tough with lots of Advanced Placement classes, ACT college entrance exam preparation and hard classes such as AP language composition. And then their senior year was full of celebrations, from their last first day of school to their last pep rally and last day to eat crispitos in the cafeteria.

They’ve learned lots of essential things like memorizing the unit circle, analyzing 18th century poetry and knowing that mitochondria are the powerhouses of cells, she said.

Now, they’re facing monumental changes, going to college, the military or the workforce, she said.

“We get to face our own challenges armed with the knowledge we gained at Spain Park but also make our own personal mark on the world,” Williams said. “It’s important that we take our new roles and responsibilities seriously.”

She encouraged her classmates to take a good look at one another because it could be the last time they see each other and said their time at Spain Park won’t be remembered by their grades or their popularity, but by the relationships they built.

Principal Amanda Esslinger took time to elaborate on goals she has been emphasizing to students in the two years she has been at Spain Park. Her goals for them remain to be safe, comfortable and ready to learn so they can continue to grow, learn and succeed, she said.

Safety is most important because if you are safe, all the other things can happen, Esslinger said.

“Make good choices. Be aware of your surroundings and who you surround yourself with,” she said. “Take care of yourself and others, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Make your safety a priority always.”

She said the graduates can take comfort in knowing that the people around them at graduation are there to provide comfort, support, love and anything else they need along the way. For most of their lives, being ready to learn meant getting up and going to school, but from this point on, there’s a lot more to it, Esslinger said.

“Lessons and knowledge will not just come from school,” she said. “I cannot tell you how many times I have said in exasperation, ‘They did not teach me this in school.’ Be willing to learn from anyone and anything at any time. Being ready to learn will take you a lot farther than someone who thinks they already know it all.”

Esslinger told the seniors they will face hard things and make mistakes, but “mistakes are how you grow,” she said. “Learn from it, and don’t make those mistakes again. Keep trying and learning, and don’t give up. You will get there just like you got here today.”

