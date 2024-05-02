Student art featured in Shelby County gallery

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Shelby County Arts Council. Visitors walk around to view the art at the 2023 Statewide High School Juried Art Exhibit held at the Shelby County Arts Center. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Shelby County Arts Council. Visitors walk around to view the art at the 2023 Statewide High School Juried Art Exhibit held at the Shelby County Arts Center. Prev Next

For more than a decade, high school students across Alabama have harnessed their talents to create pieces for the annual Statewide High School Juried Art Exhibit, hosted by the Shelby County Arts Council.

The exhibit, which is held at Shelby County Arts Council’s EBSCO Fine Art Gallery, features painting, drawing, photography, mixed media, digital art and sculpture. The event is sponsored by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Art and Art History and the University of Montevallo’s Department of Art.

Students begin entering their work in January, and judges select which pieces will be displayed in the gallery. Students from public and private schools as well as homeschool students are invited to enter.

The event lasts about six weeks and ends in a closing reception and awards ceremony, which this year was set for April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Judges select the best artwork in each category, as well as an honorable mention in each, and an overall best in show.

This year’s exhibit included these students from the 280 area:

Briarwood Christian High School

Brooklyn Barnett

Madison Bell

Emory Brown

Cole Carter

Clara Crawford

Riley Dempsey

Rose Denard

Sarah Duncan

Gabe Dirks

Kase Gibson

Matthew Hester

Anna Holdefer

Addie Johnson

Meredith Kellum

Taylor Leib

Mary Rose Lovoy

Chloe Lowery

Anne Louise Miller

Sasha Munikar

Gracie Murphy

Jordan Roberts

Gigi Rubino

Charles Thompson

Tabitha Troxler

Shelby Watkins

Cole Weaver

Analiese Westbrook

Harper Winter

Westminster School at Oak Mountain

Adleigh Metcalf

For more information, visit shelbycountyartscouncil.com.