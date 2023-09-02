The bands come marching in

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Todd Lester and Shawn Bowles. The Briarwood Christian School band perform during games in the 2022 season. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Todd Lester and Shawn Bowles. The Chelsea High School band perform during games in the 2022 season. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. The Oak Mountain High School band × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Todd Lester. The Spain Park High School band perform. Prev Next

After spending countless hours practicing over the summer, local high school marching bands are now in the midst of their busiest time of year: marching season.

In addition to their halftime shows, the bands provide entertainment during the game, keep the crowd engaged and motivate the players.

280 Living checked in with the band directors at the four high schools in our coverage area about their upcoming seasons, halftime show plans and what they’re looking forward to this year.

Chris Neugent, Briarwood Christian School

Neugent is beginning his 23rd year as a band director and his third year at Briarwood.

Chris Brown serves as the associate director and percussion coordinator, and Christa Dover is the guard director.

Number of band members: 50

Drum majors: Abbey Waters and Isabella Rutledge

Show theme and songs: The theme is “A Mighty Oak,” and songs include “Through the Seasons with Summertime” by George Gerswhin, “True Colors” by Phil Collins, “All of Me” by the Piano Guys and the traditional hymn-tune “This Is My Father’s World.”

► Awards won last year at competitions: “We enjoyed competing locally and regionally last season and look forward to another superior year this year as we compete,” Neugent said. “Last spring we traveled to Ft. Myers, Florida, for the Thomas Edison Parade of Lights, and we are excited to travel again this spring.”

What they’re looking forward to this year: “I love our theme for this year’s field show,” Neugent said. “All of creation was made by God and for His glory. How much fun it is to celebrate that truth through music and movement on Friday nights. We have some incredibly talented students and several of them are featured in special ways throughout the show — as vocalists, as pianists, as instrumental and dance soloists and so much more. I always enjoy watching the students grow and the show develop over the season; and rooting on Coach Forester and the Lions is a highlight each week. I am excited for this season!”

Perry Lawley, Chelsea High School

Lawley is in his 19th year as a band director and has been at Chelsea High since 2016.

Trace Johnson serves as the associate director.

Number of band members: 160

Drum majors: Frances Nelson (head), Julieanne Newman and Alivia Sandridge (assistants)

Show theme and songs: “Limitless.” Songs include “Final Countdown”, “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Unstoppable,” “Freebird” and “Defying Gravity.”

Awards won last year at competitions: All Superior ratings at two contests last year, as well as Best in Class Dance Line (twice), Drum Major and Majorette.

What they’re looking forward to this year: “We are very excited to debut our new marching band uniforms this fall,” Lawley said.

Kevin Ownby, Oak Mountain High School

Ownby is beginning his 20th year as a band director and his 20th year at Oak Mountain

Travis Bender serves as associate director, and Chanse Nelson and Zack Feldman are assistant directors.

Number of band members: 281

Drum majors: Kayla Ownby, Ella Strickland and Abby Moore

Show theme and songs: “Treasured: Songs of Fortune and Glory.” Songs include the themes from “Indiana Jones” and “National Treasure,” as well as music from “The Mandalorian.”

Awards won last year at competitions: “Last year, we finished our marching season by placing first in all captions (marching, music and general effect) at the Mud Creek Marching Festival in Cullman,” Bender said. “We took the marching band to Washington, D.C., in the spring to perform in the National Cherry Blossom Parade. Our percussion ensemble was also invited to perform at the 2023 Alabama Music Educators Conference — a huge honor as they were the only percussion group in Alabama to be selected for this opportunity. This year, we plan to attend three competitions with our marching band.”

What they’re looking forward to this year: “This is our 25th season as a band — our silver anniversary,” Bender said. “We’re excited to debut a new look with brand-new uniforms arriving this September. This was made possible thanks to a generous donation from the Indian Springs Town Council. We will also be moving into a new performing arts building, including brand-new band facilities, this September. Shelby County Schools and our principal, Andrew Gunn, have been incredibly supportive through our time of growth. Finally, new turf has been installed at our home stadium, so we’re excited to get out on that field and showcase our students’ talent.”

Craig Cagle, Spain Park High School

Cagle

Cagle is in his 23rd year as a band director and his third year at Spain Park.

Richard Adams and Brian Wilson serve as associate directors.

Number of band members: 165

Drum majors: Michael Allen, Emma Rose Gregory and Zoey Hewitt

Show theme and songs: The show title is “The Final Frontier” and features music from “Star Wars,” “Interstellar,” “Star Trek” and “The Mandalorian.”

Awards won last year at competitions: The Pride of the Park attended contests in Hoover and Prattville last year, receiving Superior ratings and Best in Class Percussion and Majorette scores. “This fall, we will bring the competition to the 280 community,” Cagle said. “We will host Sparks in the Park marching exhibition on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and we are a host site for the Alabama Marching Championship on Saturday, Oct. 28.” “We are excited to hear our students perform music that we personally feel a strong connection with, and that many in our audience will as well,” Cagle said. “This music spans decades of film scores and over 100 years of music history, offering crowds a variety of music that appeals to everyone.”

What they’re looking forward to this year: “Each year, we assemble a unique group of young musicians and artists,” Cagle said. “These students have never worked together as this exact group, yet they amazingly come together through teamwork, cooperation and common goals to become one. It is that oneness that makes a marching band such a special place. We look forward to supporting our athletic teams, our school and the communities in which we live.”