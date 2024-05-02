Turning tassels: Celebrating 2024 high school graduates

×
Photo courtesy of Indian Springs School.
Seniors from the Class of 2023 Indian Springs School at their graduation.
Briarwood Christian School
- Total graduates: 136
- Valedictorian: Emerson Maughn
- Salutatorian: Lauren Luker
- Graduation date and time: Sunday, May 19, 2 p.m.
- Location: Briarwood Presbyterian Church
Chelsea High School
- Total graduates: 318
- Valedictorian: Elias Serrano
- Salutatorian: Noah Pontius
- Graduation date and time: Tuesday, May 21, 2 p.m.
- Location: Pete Hanna Center, Samford University
- Tickets: Each student will receive 10 tickets
Indian Springs School
- Total graduates: 68
- Fall Semester Mayor: Nate Street
- Spring Semester Mayor: Beth Scarborough
- Graduation date and time: Monday, May 20, 9:30 a.m.
- Location: Indian Springs School
Oak Mountain High School
- Total graduates: 391
- Valedictorian: John Whitmire Fletcher
- Salutatorian: Madison Rae McCullars
- Graduation date and time: Thursday, May 23, 6 p.m.
- Location: Pete Hanna Center, Samford University
Westminster School at Oak Mountain
- Total graduates: 38
- Valedictorian/Salutatorian: not announced at time of publishing
- Graduation date and time: Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.
- Location: Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church