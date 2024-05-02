Turning tassels: Celebrating 2024 high school graduates

by

Briarwood Christian School

  • Total graduates: 136
  • Valedictorian: Emerson Maughn
  • Salutatorian: Lauren Luker
  • Graduation date and time: Sunday, May 19, 2 p.m. 
  • Location: Briarwood Presbyterian Church

Chelsea High School

  • Total graduates: 318
  • Valedictorian: Elias Serrano
  • Salutatorian: Noah Pontius
  • Graduation date and time: Tuesday, May 21, 2 p.m.
  • Location: Pete Hanna Center, Samford University
  • Tickets: Each student will receive 10 tickets

Indian Springs School

  • Total graduates: 68
  • Fall Semester Mayor: Nate Street
  • Spring Semester Mayor: Beth Scarborough
  • Graduation date and time: Monday, May 20, 9:30 a.m.
  • Location: Indian Springs School 

Oak Mountain High School 

  • Total graduates: 391
  • Valedictorian: John Whitmire Fletcher
  • Salutatorian: Madison Rae McCullars
  • Graduation date and time: Thursday, May 23, 6 p.m.
  • Location: Pete Hanna Center, Samford University

Westminster School at Oak Mountain

  • Total graduates: 38
  • Valedictorian/Salutatorian: not announced at time of publishing
  • Graduation date and time: Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.
  • Location: Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church