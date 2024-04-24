U.S. News & World Report ranks Oak Mountain High School 10th, Chelsea 25th in the state

× Expand File photo Oak Mountain Graduation 2017 Oak Mountain High School celebrates its Class of 2017 witha graduation ceremony on May 25, 2017 at Bartow Arena.

Oak Mountain and Chelsea high schools both were ranked among the top 25 public high schools in Alabama, according to 2024 rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

Oak Mountain came in tenth in the state, and Chelsea was ranked No. 25.

Here’s the magazine’s complete Top 11 public high schools in Alabama:

1. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School, Montgomery

2. New Century Demo High School, Huntsville

3. Homewood High School

4, Mountain Brook High School

5. Vestavia Hills High School

6. James Clemens High School, Madison

7. Spain Park High School, Hoover

8. Hewitt-Trussville High School

9. Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School, Montgomery

10. Oak Mountain High School, Shelby County

11. Hoover High School

25. Chelsea High School

× Expand File photo

U.S. News & World Report ranks schools based on college readiness, achievement on state proficiency tests, graduation rates, percentage of students taking and passing Advanced Placement tests, and performance of Black, Hispanic and low-income students.

Oak Mountain, which ranked No. 974 nationally out of more than 25,000 public high schools, had 60% of students take at least one AP exam and 32% of students pass at least one AP exam, according to the magazine. 57% of Oak Mountain students were deemed proficient in math, while 55% were deemed proficient in reading and 59% were deemed proficient in science.

Seventy-five percent of Oak Mountain students are white, while 25% are in minority groups, and 22% are economically disadvantaged, according to the magazine.

Chelsea High, which ranked No. 2,233 nationally, had a 95% graduation rate and had 46% of students take at least one AP exam and 28% of students pass at least one AP exam, according to the magazine. 41% of Chelsea High students were deemed proficient in math, while 42% were deemed proficient in reading and 51% were deemed proficient in science.

82.5% percent of Chelsea High students are white, while 17.5% are in minority groups, and 23% are economically disadvantaged, according to the magazine.

See more about Oak Mountain High School’s ranking here, Chelsea High School’s ranking here and more on all Alabama schools here.