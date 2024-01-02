Vaughan named Shelby County Schools Elementary Teacher of Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools. Superintendent Lewis Brooks, Jill Vaughan, Christopher Oravet and Anna McEntire, Rep. Arnold Mooney and Rep. Kenneth Paschal.

Oak Mountain Elementary School Principal Jan Curtis said first grade teacher Jill Vaughan is always finding ways to be more engaging for students.

“She takes every moment to make kids so excited about what they’re doing and what they’re learning,” Curtis said.

Vaughan was named Shelby County Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year on Dec. 7 at a celebration presented by the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation.

“It’s a precious surprise,” said Vaughan, who is in her 10th year of teaching. “We work among a great community and I’m surrounded by great educators, and it feels undeserving but it also feels like a win for all of us, too.”

Superintendent Lewis Brooks said the teachers of the year event is one of his favorites of the school year.

“This event reminds us of the profound impact great teachers can have on the hearts and minds of the next generation,” he said. “Shelby County teachers change lives.”

Each teacher of the year received a plaque from the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation and a $1,000 check for their classroom from the Shelby County legislative delegation.

Calera Middle School’s Christopher Oravet was named the Middle School Teacher of the Year and Calera High School’s Anna McEntire was named the High School Teacher of the Year.

Vaughan, Oravet and McEntire will now be in the running for Alabama Teacher of the Year. Jeff Norris from Oak Mountain Middle School is currently serving as the 2023-24 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Other schools nominees for the county-level award were: