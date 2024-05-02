VOICE meetings, assessments wrap up for school year

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. April and Brent Tolbert share assessment updates from the 2023-24 school year.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks shared during the March 21 Shelby County Board of Education meeting that earlier in the month, he and members of the Shelby County Schools leadership team completed VOICE advisory meetings in all seven school zones.

VOICE is an acronym for Vision, Openness, Insight, Communication and Engagement. The meetings are held to engage teachers, parents, and students in open dialogue about what makes Shelby County Schools a model of excellence and areas where the district needs to make improvements.

Brooks said he was very pleased with how this year’s meetings went. A new approach was implemented this year, which Brooks described as well received and productive. Instead of the meetings being held at the central office and the Shelby County Instructional Services Center, the leadership team went out into the communities and schools.

“We met with parent groups and talked about things that are going on in their various communities and schools,” Brooks said. “My assessment of that is that the dialogue was really productive and insightful, and we gleaned some really good information from our parents. We will take that information as a district leadership team and process it and see how to look forward in various communities.”

Also during the meeting, April Tolbert (supervisor of guidance and testing) and Brent Tolbert (supervisor of data and accountability) gave an update on assessments for the school year.

Brent Tolbert said the process begins in late August and goes through May, and anytime he attends state training, the excellence of Shelby County Schools is always discussed.

“They come to monitor us every year, and we always have good remarks,” he said.

Here’s the update they gave on assessments for this school year.