7 Indian Springs athletes sign with colleges

Seven seniors in the Indian Springs School Class of 2023 have signed national letters of intent to join some of the country’s most competitive and highest-ranked college teams. This record number of signees represents 10% of the graduating class.

Mark Underwood ’23, the University of Alabama, Division I Swimming

Aurelie Walker ’23, the University of Buffalo, Division I Swimming

Elise Picard ’23, Emory University, Division III Track & Field

Norah Roller ’23, Furman University, Division I Soccer

Enoch Xiao ’23, Columbia University, Division I Fencing

Ethan Xiao ’23, Columbia University, Division I Fencing

Campbell Swanner ’23, Baylor University, Division I Equestrian

--Submitted by Rachel Preskitt, Indian Springs School