7 Indian Springs athletes sign with colleges

Photo courtesy of Indian Springs School
Seven seniors in the Indian Springs School Class of 2023 have signed national letters of intent to join some of the country’s most competitive and highest-ranked college teams. This record number of signees represents 10% of the graduating class.
- Mark Underwood ’23, the University of Alabama, Division I Swimming
- Aurelie Walker ’23, the University of Buffalo, Division I Swimming
- Elise Picard ’23, Emory University, Division III Track & Field
- Norah Roller ’23, Furman University, Division I Soccer
- Enoch Xiao ’23, Columbia University, Division I Fencing
- Ethan Xiao ’23, Columbia University, Division I Fencing
- Campbell Swanner ’23, Baylor University, Division I Equestrian
--Submitted by Rachel Preskitt, Indian Springs School