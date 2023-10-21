Benjamin Russell roars back, stuns Lions

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Benjamin Russell linebacker Jykeveion Hicks (6) tackles Briarwood quarterback Josh Thompson (7) during a game between Benjamin Russell and Briarwood on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Benjamin Russell punter Malcom Simmons (0) recovers a high snap with 14 seconds remaining during a game between Benjamin Russell and Briarwood on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Benjamin Russell punter Malcom Simmons (0) leaps for a high snap with 20 seconds remaining during a game between Benjamin Russell and Briarwood on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. The Benjamin Russell High School football team scored 19 unanswered points to stun Briarwood at home on Friday night, as the Wildcats mounted a comeback to take a 25-21 win.

The Lions (4-4, 3-2 in Class 6A, Region 3) saw a 21-6 lead disappear, but held the final scoring chance in the game.

Briarwood’s defense held the Wildcats to a three-and-out in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Benjamin Russell (6-2, 4-1) set up to punt, but the ball flew errantly overhead, causing Malcolm Simmons to fall on the ball at the 4-yard line with 14 seconds showing on the clock.

The Lions motioned Cooper Higgins behind center and he took the shotgun snap, rolled left and pitched it to quarterback Josh Thompson, who went back towards the right. The senior quarterback lofted it towards the sideline where Simmons cradled the ball for the interception to ice the game.

“[Simmons] just made a spectacular play as we were trying to throw it away,” said Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester. “It’s a learning thing and we will talk through all of it.”

Briarwood controlled the first half of play. The Lions capitalized on short field position on their first drive after starting at the visitors’ 36-yard line. Luke Reynolds took the direct snap 7 yards for the opening score five plays later.

The Lions added a score near the end of the second quarter. An interception by the Wildcats was called back due to a defensive pass interference, and Reynolds would take advantage a few plays later with a 9-yard run off tackle to the right to bring it to the halftime score of 14-0.

Benjamin Russell saw three of its first half possessions cross midfield, yet mustered no points.

Benjamin Russell’s first score came on a 12-play drive in the third quarter, with quarterback Gabe Benton powering in from 8 yards out to cut the score to 14-6, as the extra point was blocked.

Briarwood answered shortly thereafter, as a Thompson 33-yard run sandwiched between big runs by Grey Reebals, the last a 20-yard score as he fought through a facemask to score.

The Wildcats’ passing attack was unsparing from then on. The first spark came from the Auburn University commit Simmons as he caught a pass over the middle near the 40-yard line, bounced off a safety and outraced everybody for a 75-yard score. The two-point conversion failed to keep it a two-possession game at 21-12 as the third quarter closed.

Benjamin Russell scored in under three minutes to open the final frame, as Benton connected with David Lawson on a 5-yard score.

The final scoring drive once again saw Simmons’ star shine. A 43-yard catch-and-run put the road team inside the red zone. A few plays later, Benton faced a fourth-and-1 and went back to his leading receiver. Benton narrowly got the pass away while being pulled down by a pair of defenders to Simmons, who stabbed the ball out of the air with his right hand at the goal line and held onto with a defender draped all over him to bring it to the final score of 25-21 with 2:41 remaining.

Caiden Hyde would intercept a pass on Briarwood’s next possession.

Benjamin Russell bested Briarwood in total yardage, 453-327, as Benton threw for 339 yards —247 yards coming in the second half. He completed 23-of-30 attempts and added 12 carries for 48 rushing yards.

Simmons tallied 9 catches for 199 receiving yards with the two scores and one interception while moonlighting on defense.

Lawson caught all five of his passes in the second half for 49 yards and the one score.

“They were whipping us up front pretty good in the first half,” said Benjamin Russell head coach Smitty Grider. “We went back to what we are. We have great skill guys on the outside and we had to take advantage of that in the second half.”

Thompson ran for a game-high 131 yards with 82 coming in the first half. He completed 9-of-18 passes for 62 yards.

Reynolds finished with 86 rushing yards on 14 carries.

"They did a good job offensively of taking the physical out of it by throwing the ball in the second half," opined Forester. “It was a tale of two halves from a physical standpoint. A few things we cleanup defensively, and it is totally different.”

Both teams wrap up region play next Friday night at home, with Briarwood playing Homewood and Benjamin Russell taking on Helena.

