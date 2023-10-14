Lions roll in shutout victory

1 of 28
Photo by James Nicholas
The Briarwood ball carrier drags multiple Calera players fighting for extra yardage during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood’s running back Cooper Higgins (13) dives over the Calera defender during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Calera defensive players dive on the Briarwood ball carrier trying to tackle him during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood team Captans Lineman Luke Dickinson (0) and line backer Jack Cornish (4) during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood cheerleaders and paleyers run onto the field before a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood lineman Luke Schultz (71) opens a lane for quaterback Josh Thompson (7) to keep the ball during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood’s runner plows into the Calera secondary for a first down during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
The Briarwood Head coach: Matthew Forester talks to his team during halftime at a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood kicker Cooper Higgins (99) kick’s off during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
The Briarwood cheerleaders with cheer mom Tracy Butcher who is braely fighting breast cancer during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood’s offensive line looking for the play call from the sideline during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood snapper Hank Freeman (74) watches the kick go though the goal post for an extra point during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood receiver Grey Reebals (23) tries to dive into the end zone but is short during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
The Briarwood’s students section during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood lineman Carter Fountain (65) makes sure hs quarterback is not pressured during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Calera’s quaterback Leshond Boone (2) is sacked during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood’s defense sacks Calera quaterback Leshond Boone (2) during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood defensive lineman Max Luster (9) sacks Calera quaterback Leshond Boone (2) during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
The Briarwood Lion’s defense sacked the Calera quaterback multiple times during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
The Briarwood defense reviews the prior drive on the sideline during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood quaterback Josh Thompson (7) thows a deep pass on the run for a long first down, to set up a Lion’s Touchdown drive during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood line backer Briarwood (21) keeps a lane open for receiver Grey Reebals (23) on a kickoff return during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood receiver Josh Thompson (2) catches a deep pass for a long first down, to set up a Lion’s Touchdown drive during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
A perfectly timed block allows Briarwood receiver Sawyer Click (11) to get a first down setting the Lions up for a touchdown drive during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood’s line backer Jack Cornish (4) blitzed the Calera quaterback for a sack during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
The Briarwood cheerleaders on the sideline during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood’s running back Cooper Higgins (13) pushes the Calera defender out of the way during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
Photo by James Nicholas
Briarwood linebacker Garrett Witherington (90) sacks the Calera quaterback for a safety and two points to start the game during a game between Calera and Briarwood High School’s on Friday, October 13th, 2023, at Calera High School, Ricky M Cairns Memorial football Stadium in Calera AL. Photo by James Nicholas
CALERA — Briarwood Christian School kept its hopes for the No. 2 seed in Class 6A, Region 3 alive with a 38-0 road win over winless Calera on Friday night.
The Lions (4-3, 3-1 in region) held Calera to 53 total yards and three first downs. The first two scores of the game were safeties for Briarwood.
“We’re happy with the way our guys performed,” said Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester. “They worked hard. They played well. It’s a solid victory. What I love to see is our guys willing to compete no matter who they’re playing or what was happening. They came out and they fought really hard and I’m proud of them.”
The Lions got big games from quarterback Josh Thompson and running back Cooper Higgins. Thompson connected with wide receiver Sawyer Click on a 39-yard score to go up 11-0. Higgins then added a 17-yard scoring run before Thompson found Higgins for a 3-yard touchdown to go up 24-0 at halftime.
Thompson broke free for a 64-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half, and Higgins added a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put the Lions up 38-0. Thompson finished 12-of-14 for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 89 yards and a score on six carries. Higgins rushed 17 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns, and caught two passes for 17 yards and a TD.
Calera falls to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the region with the loss.
Briarwood hosts Benjamin Russell (5-2, 3-1) in a huge game for the Region 3 standings next week. The Lions fell 16-14 to the Wildcats last season.
“Really solid team with some great players,” Forester said. “You know it’ll be a dogfight. Excited to get them at our place. The history of this game goes back well over 20 years. It’s been lots of key matchups, and this is another key matchup for region play and seeding in the playoffs. I’m really excited about it and think it will be an amazing game.”
Greg Corbin contributed to this story.