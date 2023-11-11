Lions score in all 3 phases, win in playoffs

× 1 of 31 Expand Photo by Richard Force. Briarwood lineback/running back Luke Reynolds (8) makes an interception in the endzone during a first-round playoff game between the Briarwood Lions and the Carver Wolverines at Cramton Bowl on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 31 Expand Photo by Richard Force. Briarwood quarterback Josh Thompson (7) tosses the ball to running back/linebacker Luke Reynolds (8) during during a first-round playoff game between the Briarwood Lions and the Carver Wolverines at Cramton Bowl on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 31 Expand Photo by Richard Force. The Briarwood defensive line delivers a hit that causes a fumble during a first-round playoff game between the Briarwood Lions and the Carver Wolverines at Cramton Bowl on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama. MONTGOMERY – The Briarwood Christian School football team’s trip to the Cramton Bowl went well on the scoreboard, despite a nearly half-hour delay and a downpour in the second half.

The Lions dominated Carver-Montgomery en route to a 25-0 win in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.

Briarwood (6-5) scored touchdowns in all three facets in the opening frame, as the Lions established a three-possession lead in less than eight minutes.

“This game really had a range of emotions,” said a soaked Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester after the game. “I’m proud of the resilience of this team and how the seniors led this team through the delay.”

Luke Reynolds had an incredible opening quarter. The junior running back and linebacker showcased his all-around skillset with a catch, 22-yard pass and then 13-yard touchdown run on the opening drive.

Reynolds then blocked the Wolverines’ punt the next drive, as it skipped into the end zone, where Rylan Hamm fell on it for the score.

The Lions’ defense added a score the next Carver drive, as Grey Reebals stepped in front of a pass and raced down the left sideline to push the lead to 19-0.

Carver (7-4) nearly scored to end the first quarter before Reynolds leaped up in the end zone to intercept a pass. He returned it 78 yards to set up another Briarwood scoring opportunity.

The game then went into a nearly 30-minute break as a panel box powering lights on the visitors’ sideline caught fire and caused two of the light poles to go out. The coaches met and decided to continue playing.

Josh Thompson punched in an 8-yard score four plays later as the second quarter began and the Lions led 25-0 at the break.

The second half was quiet, as neither team scored while fighting through intensifying rains that continued until the last whistle. Hamm added a blocked punt of his own while Reynolds notched another interception during the final 24 minutes.

Reynolds finished the night with 16 offensive touches for 63 yards, the 22-yard pass, a pair of interceptions for 101 return yards, and the blocked punt.

“My ability all comes from God and my teammates helped me to be able to make those plays,” said Reynolds. “We’re 6-5 but we’re a lot better than that. We said before the game that this won’t be our last game for our seniors.”

The Wolverines outgained the Lions 199-179, but that was in part due to running 12 more offensive plays and short fields for the Briarwood offense.

Briarwood will host defending 6A state champions Saraland next week.

“We know the reputation Saraland has and we’re excited to play,” added Forester. “It’s big for our guys to be back in the playoffs and we’re looking forward to this second round game.”

