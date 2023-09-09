Lions open region play with solid win

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back/linebacker Luke Reynolds (8) carries the ball in a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Briarwood defeated Chilton County 28-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood wide receiver Caleb Keller (2) catches a pass in the end zone for the Lions in a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Briarwood defeated Chilton County 28-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood defensive lineman Luke Dickinson (0) reacts after making a tackle in a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Briarwood defeated Chilton County 28-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. CLANTON — Briarwood Christian School is off to a strong start in Class 6A, Region 3.

The Lions earned a 28-10 win at Chilton County on Friday night, led by a solid run game and sound defense. Opening the season with second-ranked Clay-Chalkville and traveling to Class 7A Spain Park was one of the tougher back-to-back stretches for any team in Alabama.

“We had played two really tough opponents,” said Lions head coach Matthew Forester. “We knew that, playing schools a lot bigger than us. We get back into our classification, we play a good Chilton County team, and our guys have been resilient. They’ve been focused, even in the last two games, they’ve fought. They’ve worked to get better.”

Running back Cooper Higgins got the Lions (1-2, 1-0 in region) on the board first with a 1-yard run late in the first quarter. Quarterback Josh Thompson found Caleb Keller for a 20-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to go up 14-0.

Chilton County (1-2, 0-1) cut the deficit in half in the third quarter when Logan Coppedge hit Justin Godwin for an 11-yard score. A 22-yard field goal by Jorge Castillo late in the third quarter made it a 14-10 game.

Briarwood’s Will Clark put the stamp on the game in the fourth quarter, rushing for touchdowns of 17 yards and 2 yards to put the game out of reach.

Forester said there are still mistakes to clean up, such as penalties, but he was happy to take home the win.

“What I love to see is the fight,” he said. “I thought Josh Thompson did a great job of leading us on the field, and we had some playmakers on offense. Caleb Keller had a big-time catch down in the end zone. Will Clark, Cooper Higgins had some big-time runs. Our offensive line did a really good job tonight. Defensively we had another good, solid outing.”

Thompson finished 4-of-7 for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also added 32 yards rushing. Clark rushed 16 times for 86 yards and two scores. For Chilton County, Coppedge was 15-of-30 for 121 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Briarwood is back in region play next week at home against Pelham (2-0).

Erin Nelson contributed to this story.

