Mistakes cost Lions at Fairhope

FAIRHOPE – The Briarwood Christian School football team certainly held its own Friday night.

The Lions paid a visit to Class 7A Fairhope and led at halftime, but too many mistakes proved costly in a 24-14 loss at W.C. Majors Field in the regular season finale.

“We’ve got to be cleaner in all areas of the game,” Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said following the game. “If you want to be successful in the playoffs, or any Friday night, you’ve got three phases that matter [offense, defense and special teams], and we’ve got to do a better job on those three phases.”

Fairhope (3-7) scored two of its three touchdowns on special teams. The Pirates scored on Preston Godfrey’s 98-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, and Patrick Harbin recovered a fumbled punt in the end zone in the third quarter.

The Pirates got on the board first with Campbell Mackellar’s 35-yard field goal. Both teams then exchanged turnovers, as Luke Reynolds intercepted a pass to set up Cooper Higgins’ 5-yard touchdown run to give the Lions a 7-3 lead.

Reynolds made a big play on the offensive side of the ball late in the second quarter, as he took the option pitch from quarterback Josh Thompson and found a crease, going 39 yards to give Briarwood a 14-10 lead at the half.

“That was a physical football team who played hard and our guys responded,” Forester said.

Briarwood’s defense was lights out in the first half. The field goal it allowed was after Fairhope started with a short field, and the Pirates only earned a single first down in the first half. The Pirates changed things up to start the third quarter, putting the ball in the air frequently. Jackson Robertson capped off a nine-play, 71-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Danny Edgerley.

Fairhope certainly won the field position battle in the second half, pinning Briarwood inside its own 20-yard line to start drives four times. That kept the Lions from piercing the scoreboard in the second half despite outgaining Fairhope 289-164 for the game.

Reynolds led the Lions with 87 rushing yards on 20 carries. Thompson used his legs deftly to convert several big plays, gaining 85 yards on the ground. Thompson finished 11-of-18 passing for 106 yards.

Caleb Keller had 33 yards on a couple catches, John Paul Harbor had 28 yards on a pair of grabs and Higgins caught a 23-yard ball.

For Fairhope, Robertson completed 15-of-22 passes for 107 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Tadd Mitchell led the Pirates with 23 rushing yards and had 25 receiving yards. William Sunday had a 26-yard catch as well.

Briarwood now turns its attention to the 6A playoffs, which begin next week. The Lions will play Carver-Montgomery next Friday at the Cramton Bowl.

“We’re transitioning from one season to another season,” Forester said. “Transitioning from the regular season to, all the sudden, it’s do or die, win or go home. It’s the really fun time, it’s what these boys look forward to, so I’m excited that we get to do it.”

The Lions’ 29-year playoff streak was snapped last fall, but they return after posting a 5-5 record and 4-2 mark in Region 3.

“After a one-year drought, it feels like an eternity,” Forester said. “It’s the longest we’ve done that in 30 years. Now, getting back to the playoffs, getting that energy and feel, there’s nothing like that.”

