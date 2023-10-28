Reynolds runs wild in Lions win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back/linebacker Luke Reynolds (8) carries the ball in a game at Helena High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The Lions fell to the Huskies 28-24. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Both coaches sang a similar tune following a Class 6A, Region 3 showdown between Briarwood Christian School and Homewood.

It was a typical Briarwood-Homewood game, in the words of Homewood head coach Ben Berguson.

Low-scoring, physical and a game decided in the trenches.

Briarwood proved to be the more physical team and took home a 20-13 victory in the region finale at Lions Pride Stadium.

“I told the team at halftime the team that was the most physical would win, and they were more physical than us tonight,” Berguson said following the game.

With the result, Briarwood claims the No. 3 seed from Region 3 and will play at Carver-Montgomery in the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 10. Homewood will be the No. 4 seed and plays at Pike Road.

The story on the night was Briarwood’s Luke Reynolds, who had a monster night out of the backfield. He carried the ball 21 times for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Kerley must have felt like he received an early Christmas gift, as Reynolds has long been a standout linebacker for the Lions and recently began getting some snaps on the other side of the ball.

“It’s been a conversation we’ve been having for awhile, and Luke Reynolds did a great job,” Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said. “He’s a gamechanger on offense and does a good job on defense for us, too. It was impressive. The offensive line did a great job blocking for him and he reads the hole so well.”

Reynolds got the Lions on the board first with a 5-yard touchdown run, as they took a 6-0 lead. Asa Harris tipped a pass that was intercepted by Brooks Travis to set up the drive.

Homewood’s Whit Armistead knocked a 35-yard field goal through late in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 6-3. Both teams blocked field goals in the first half, with Homewood's George French getting a hand on one shortly before Briarwood's Grey Reebals came off the edge to block one of his own.

Reynolds had a 95-yard touchdown run called back just before halftime, but he hit another big play on the opening drive of the third quarter. He broke through for a 64-yard run to open the lead to 13-3.

Josh Thompson, Briarwood’s quarterback, ran for more than twice as many yards as he threw for on the night, as the Lions’ offensive line paved the way. Thompson completed 3-of-9 passes for 33 yards, while rushing for 73 yards and a third-quarter touchdown to make it 20-3.

Homewood responded late in the third quarter, as quarterback Kaleb Carson hit King Walker for a 65-yard score. Carson made his second straight start in place of an ill Will Myers and went 18-of-35 for 193 yards. He was the Patriots’ leading rusher as well, carrying it 20 times for 48 yards.

Walker caught eight passes for 110 yards, while Hayes DeCoudres had 25 yards and Cam Fortson had 20 receiving yards. Evan Ausmer ran eight times for 46 yards.

Armistead hit a 41-yarder to make it 20-13, but Briarwood recovered the ensuing onside kick and was able to nearly ice the game away.

Forester was impressed to see Briarwood close out a game on a strong note after surrendering 19 unanswered points in a loss to Benjamin Russell last week. Briarwood also honored its 33 seniors before the game.

“It’s been tough the last couple weeks in our losses, so to see the resilience of the boys. Tonight, they had the opportunity to come out and show it and I’m excited to see them come out and fight for it,” he said.

Forester made sure to praise the work Berguson does with the Homewood program as well.

Homewood hosts Jasper next Thursday, as both teams wrap up the regular season. Briarwood travels to Class 7A Fairhope next Friday.

