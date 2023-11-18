Defending champs blow past Lions

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski. Briarwood players gather following a loss to Saraland in a second-round Class 6A playoff game at Saraland High School on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski. Action between Briarwood and Saraland during a second-round Class 6A playoff game at Saraland High School on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski. Action between Briarwood and Saraland during a second-round Class 6A playoff game at Saraland High School on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski. Action between Briarwood and Saraland during a second-round Class 6A playoff game at Saraland High School on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The Briarwood Christian School football team's season ended on Friday night in the second round of the 6A state playoffs. Saraland defeated the Lions 51-14 in a well-rounded display by the defending state champions.

The Lions’ (6-6) playoff appearance — winning 25-0 at Carver-Montgomery last week to advance to this round — still serves as a positive stepping stone for head coach Matthew Forester.

“Everybody counted us out and said that it would be tough to even make the playoffs,” said Forester. “We were within eight points of winning the region championship. We’re really excited about next year. It’s time to honor the seniors, but we’re building a program and it’s not just one team. I am incredibly proud of the ‘23 team, the seniors and the groundwork they have laid.”

Briarwood opened the game by reaching into the bag of tricks on the second play from scrimmage. Cooper Higgins took a pitch to the right side and delivered a pass downfield to a wide open Caleb Keller, who raced to the 1-yard line. Higgins punched it in the next play.

Saraland (12-0) immediately one-upped the hosts by scoring on its first play from scrimmage. University of Texas commit K.J. Lacey tossed it out to Dillon Alfred, who raced 64 yards to the end zone to knot the game up at 7-7 less than two minutes in.

The wheels came off for the Lions from that point on. A fumble on third down of the next drive led to a sensational touchdown grab by five-star junior receiver Ryan Williams from 6 yards out.

Williams followed with a 61-yard punt return touchdown and as the quarter ended, Santae McWilliams took a fourth-and-1 to the house from 63 yards away to propel Saraland to a 28-7 lead at the end of the opening frame.

Briarwood muffed the subsequent kickoff which led to a McWilliams 1-yard touchdown plunge two plays later. The Spartans led 35-7 at the break.

Saraland held a halftime yardage advantage of 282-74. Briarwood only gained 8 yards on 16 first half plays following the opening drive.

Williams’ first touch of the second half was a 42-yard touchdown run to extend the visitors’ lead to 42-7.

Saraland would add two more scores in the quarter to cap off the unanswered scoring run at 51 points.

The Lions were the only side to score in the final frame. They pieced together an 8-play scoring drive late in the fourth quarter. Seniors Josh Thompson and Sawyer Click connected for a 19-yard score on a lofted pass to the left corner of the end zone that fell perfectly into the hands of Click.

“I thought the seniors led incredibly well throughout the year,” added Forester. “I am excited for the future and that is because of what these seniors have done.”

Saraland finished the game with 422 total yards to Briarwood’s 146 and won the turnover battle 4-1.

The lone turnover forced by Briarwood came via interception by senior Ethan Carr late in the first half.

Thompson concluded his Briarwood career by completing his last four passes to finish 8-for-11 on the night for 66 yards.

Click totaled four catches and 37 yards while Keller had 91 yards on a pair of catches.

Williams finished with 92 yards from scrimmage on eight offensive touches to go along with the punt return touchdown, as he scored three times.

Lacey completed 20-of-32 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns.

McWilliams paced all players with 8 carries for 87 rushing yards.

The Spartans’ have now won 19 straight games dating back to last year and host Hillcrest Tuscaloosa next week after its 42-7 win over Helena.

