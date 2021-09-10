Lions roll past Woodlawn

× 1 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) thows a pass for a reception during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 2 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood players waiting to run onto Lawson Field during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 3 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football A Briarwood majorette during the palying of the National Anthem at a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 4 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football A Briarwood band member during the palying of the National Anthem at a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 5 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood players run onto Lawson Field during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 6 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football A Briarwood pep squad student leads the team onto Lawson Field during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 7 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football A Briarwood Cheerleader awaits the kick off during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 8 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood running back Cooper Higgins (3) is tackled by the Woodlawn defense during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 9 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Woodlawn fans watch the game against Briarwood from the sidelines during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 10 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood tight end Reeves Pylant (9) rushes the Woodlawn Offense during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 11 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood linebacker Riley Margene (22) recovers a fumble during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 12 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood kicker Aidan Punch (43) kicks an extra point during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 13 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football The ref signals a touchdown by Briarwood wide receiver Jay Butler (81) during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 14 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood defensive lineman Preston King (44) tackles the Woodlawn runningback during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 15 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football The Woodlawn runningback is tackled during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 16 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football A Briarwood defensive players recovers a Woodlawn fumbled ball during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 17 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Woodlawn runningback Asher Hawkins (3) is tackled during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 18 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood wide receiver Jay Butler (81) tries to avoid the Woodlawn defender during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 19 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood quarterback Will Clark (5) tries to avoid the Woodlawn defender during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 20 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood running back Cooper Higgins (3) makes sure his quarterback has plenty of time to thow a pass defender during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 21 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Woodlawn ROTC students prepare to raise the flag during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 22 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood band dads hang out before a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 23 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood Coaches before a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 24 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester makes sure Briarwood wide receiver AJ Davis (10) knows what direction he would like to face before a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 25 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood team Captains tight end Reeves Pylant (9), defensive back Nicolas Frost (11), wide receiver AJ Davis (10) before a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 26 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football One of the Refs great smile before a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 27 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood players wide receiver Gavin McGullion (45) and linebacker Wells Connell (35) pray before a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 28 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood players linebacker Adyn Barbour (39) and wide receiver Gavin McGullion (45) pray before a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 29 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood players before a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 30 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood players review plays on the sideline during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 31 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood students watch the game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 32 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood students watch the game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 33 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Birmingham Police Officer Hurt watches the game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 34 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football A house divided during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 35 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood majorettes watch the game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 36 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood band members during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 37 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood band members during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 38 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood band members during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 39 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood’s Drum Major during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 40 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football The Woodlawn quarterback is rushed by Briarwood defensive lineman Garrett Harmon (56) and Briarwood defensive back Grant Dickinson (6) during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 41 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood wide receiver Jay Butler (81) is tackled by the Woodlan defense during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 42 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood running back Cooper Higgins (3) avoids the Woodlawn defense during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 43 of 43 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood players run onto Lawson Field during a game between Briarwood and Woodlawn on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lawson Field field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – The Briarwood Christian School football team took care of its business on Thursday night, toppling Woodlawn 42-21 in a Class 6A, Region 5 contest at Lawson Field.

“Played hard, played well, did what we asked,” Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said following the game. “We’ve still got to improve. We’ve got to get better each day. We took some strides to get better and improve tonight, so I’m happy with it overall.”

Briarwood (4-0, 2-0 in region) scored five touchdowns in the first half and cruised to victory over an undermanned but scrappy Woodlawn (1-3, 0-2) squad.

Christopher Vizzina was a perfect 11-of-11 passing in the first two quarters, piling up 206 yards and three total touchdowns. He hit another long touchdown in the third quarter and finished the night 13-of-17 for 280 yards.

On the first drive of the game, Vizzina completed six passes, the final one a 30-yard strike to Cooper Higgins, who had a big night of his own. Higgins scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter and took a screen pass 65 yards for his third score of the night in the third quarter. He had 113 all-purpose yards in the contest.

Riley Margene scored on a 1-yard plunge to make it 14-0 midway through the opening frame, but Woodlawn countered with a long kickoff return and scored to cut the deficit to 14-7.

The second quarter belonged to the Lions. A Peyton Steed interception set up Vizzina’s 59-yard touchdown pass to Jay Butler on the very next play. Grant Bruce recovered a fumble to end Woodlawn’s next possession, and Vizzina finished off a quick drive with a 4-yard run to make it 28-7. Jackson Barnes caught all three of his passes on the night for 42 yards on that drive.

Higgins’ second score made it 35-7 at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, Brady Waugh came up with an interception and Briarwood capitalized, as Higgins’ long reception made it a 42-7 game.

Woodlawn added two touchdowns in the final minutes, as Briarwood was able to play several backups and junior varsity players.

“Those guys have worked so hard and to get the young guys in is a testament to their hard work and allows them to really prove all that they’ve been learning,” Forester said.

Ethan Anderson caught three balls for 47 yards, while Will Clark and Colton Williams each accumulated 37 rushing yards in the contest.

Quarterback Chris Allen led Woodlawn in rushing, with 87 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Asher Hawkins piled up 82 yards on 17 carries.

Briarwood and Woodlawn stay in region play next week. The Lions head to Huffman for another Thursday night contest, while Woodlawn takes on Homewood.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.