Lions seniors remembered for on-court production, off-court relationship

The Briarwood Christian School volleyball seniors share a common opinion.

They think quite highly of their comedic abilities and believe everyone should be able to experience what the rest of the team has heard on a daily basis throughout the season.

“We are funny,” senior hitter Anna Reid Frost said confidently. “If you mic’d us up, you would laugh.”

Even their head coach, Carly Cline, can do nothing to counter that assertion. Along with Frost, Colleen Lehane, Stella Helms, Caroline Jones and Lindsey Butler kept things light on a daily basis.

“Each one has a great sense of humor,” said Cline, who has known the group since their junior high days. “I cry laughing at practice at least once a week.”

Several of them have played volleyball together in various capacities since third grade, so the familiarity is certainly there. Their bond has only strengthened over the years, and it was on full display each day at practices and in matches.

“We have very different personalities, but they all go together so well,” said Lehane, who moved to setter this season.

There is no telling what kind of jokes are told regularly in their group chat, but they also know when to flip the switch. Briarwood’s varsity volleyball team put together an impressive season, finishing second in Class 6A, Area 8, posting a runner-up finish in the area tournament and qualifying for the South Super Regional for the second straight season.

“The fact that they all get along, they all love each other, they have a mutual respect, it has trickled down to all the other girls. That has made them be a better team than anyone expected them to be,” Cline said.

The Lions won the silver bracket championship at Homewood’s Margaret Blalock Tournament in the last weekend of the regular season and were playing their best volleyball toward the end.

“We keep going up,” Jones said. “Usually, you’ll peak early and go down, but we’re still getting better every game.”

There were plenty of milestones for this year’s senior group as well. Helms and Jones surpassed 1,000 career digs, while Lehane cleared 500 career assists.

When asked about the relationship amongst the five of them, the seniors exchange glances that seem to indicate their realization of the bond they share.

“I’ve never been so close to people,” Lehane said.

“I trust y’all,” Jones added.

“Things would be a lot different if we weren’t so close,” said Frost, who was also Briarwood’s homecoming queen this fall.

“It’s been one of my favorite seasons,” Helms said. “I have so much fun. I look forward to coming to practice.”

They have played different sports over the years. A few played basketball. Frost was a gymnast. Butler was on the track and field team at one time and lists show choir among her additional activities.

Four of them are headed to Auburn University next year, meaning they will keep trying to make people laugh a little longer. As for Helms, she’s still mulling her options.

During the senior night match, all five were on the court at the same time, something that doesn’t happen often because of rotations. Butler laughed and suggested they let the opposing team score a few points in a row before ending the match because they enjoyed it so much.

“It was so fun,” she said.

They know they will miss playing with each other, but the 2023 season was one that they will most certainly remember for their on-court production and off-court relationship.

“I love them so much,” Cline said.