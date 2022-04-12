Standout QB Christopher Vizzina chooses Clemson

× 1 of 22 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Christopher Vizzina (17) attepts a pass during a game between Shades Valley and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 2 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) looks to make a play during round 1 of the Class 6A playoffs between the Lions and Fort Payne on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Briarwood defeated Fort Payne 35-12. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 22 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Briarwood vs. Clay-Chalkville Football Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) passing during a game between Briarwood and Clay-Chalkville on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Cougar Stadium in Birmingham. The Cougars defeated Briarwood 56-21. He kept wanting to go back.

Throughout all of his travels across the country, visiting college campuses near and far and hearing recruiting pitches from the top college football programs in the nation, Briarwood Christian School quarterback Christopher Vizzina could never quite shake the impression Clemson University left on his heart.

That’s why the standout quarterback and highly touted prospect is going to play college football at Clemson, a decision he announced in front of a crowd of his closest friends, family and countless other supporters in the Briarwood auditorium Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s nothing like it. There’s no other culture and place with the same values as me and that competes for a national championship every year,” Vizzina said.

Vizzina’s list of offers reads like a Who’s Who of the top programs, with the likes of Auburn, Notre Dame, Georgia and a host of others seeking the consensus four-star prospect.

“It’s been a long, but very memorable journey,” he said. “It’s tested all sides of me — my faith, values and athletic abilities. With all the attention, you figure out how you’re going to be with it.”

Vizzina originally had his sights set on being a top-flight wide receiver. He loved running routes and catching passes, but when Brady Waugh suffered an injury toward the end of their eighth grade season, Vizzina stepped in to be the team’s quarterback.

He’s been there ever since.

Following his eighth grade year, a strong performance at a 7-on-7 camp at UAB culminated in his first offer from the Blazers.

“That was when I realized this is going to be my thing, and I really started working at it,” Vizzina said.

Vizzina took over the starting role for the Briarwood varsity team during his freshman year, leading the Lions to a 12-2 mark and an appearance in the Class 5A semifinals. Briarwood was elevated to 6A ahead of the 2020 season, a challenging move for the private school.

Despite the bump up in class, Briarwood has still advanced to the second round of the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

“When we got into 6A, nobody thought we would win any games,” Vizzina said. “As a team, we decided we weren’t going to let that affect us. We were going to work harder every practice and it ended up paying off.”

Even as his star began to rise, Vizzina never lost sight of his roots. Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said he is most of proud of his quarterback for always being a teammate first.

“He has done everything he was asked,” Forester said. “He didn’t miss any workouts or practices and was totally committed to the team. He embraces his teammates and his team and he’s all in with those guys.”

The offers started pouring in ahead of his junior season, a time in which Vizzina said he “had to grow up fast.” He began fielding phone calls from coaches all across the country and had to really start considering where his future was.

But he never forgot the school that was in on him from the beginning.

“Once I had an offer from UAB going into ninth grade, the next school to call me was Clemson. They’ve been on me ever since,” Vizzina said.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hails from Shelby County, just like Vizzina, and has long maintained relationships in this area. With Swinney and new offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter recruiting him, Vizzina felt a great comfort level with the Clemson staff.

“That comforts my parents knowing that I trust them,” Vizzina said.

Vizzina finds humor in the fact that a “down season” for Clemson, like 2021, culminated with 10 wins, speaking to the elite level the program has been at over the last decade. Since 2015, Clemson has appeared in four national championship games and hoisted the trophy twice.

He’s also excited about the challenge of playing in a program that features some of the best talent in the nation on both sides of the ball.

“I feel like they’re going to be right back to where they used to be and continue to bring in the top players in the country, and I want to play with that. When I go there, I’ll be practicing against one of the top defenses in the country every day,” he said.

Now that he has made his decision, Vizzina has taken time to reflect on the multitudes of people that have helped him along the way. He said his biggest fear is being average, and his family, teachers, coaches and peers have never allowed him to be that.

“It’s something I’ve always been grateful for, and now I’m thinking about the stories and moments leading up to this,” he said.

In an age where student-athletes jump from school to school in search of better exposure or playing time, Vizzina is a Briarwood guy through and through. He has gone to the school since kindergarten and would not have it any other way. Along with his football days, he has played varsity basketball for coach Bobby Kerley, also his offensive coordinator on the football field.

“It’s indescribable,” he said. “They’ve brought me up in my faith in Christ and they’ve also developed me as a football player, and even as a basketball player. The people at Briarwood truly know my story. I would never want to leave all those people.”

“The fact he’s been so grounded and that he’s continued to maintain and develop relationships within his grade is a huge part of our success as a program,” Forester said.

Before long, Vizzina will be donning a Clemson uniform, but he’s got one more fall to finish out his time at Briarwood. He said he wants to help Briarwood capture its first state title since 2003 and is focused on developing even further as a quarterback.

“It’s pretty crazy it’s coming to an end,” Forester said. “Let’s have another special season, let’s make some memories that will last a lifetime and be the best Briarwood team we can be.”