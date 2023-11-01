Week 11 Preview: Lions conclude regular season at Fairhope

× Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski Briarwood Football Action during a game between Briarwood and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski.

Region play is finished, with a few teams finishing up regular season play this week. For the likes of Spain Park, it will be the last chance to compete in the 2023 season, while it will be a playoff primer for others.

Mountain Brook (7-2) vs. Baker (7-2)

Date : Thursday, Nov. 2

: Thursday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook defeated Gardendale 56-42; Baker beat Fairhope 21-16.

What to watch: Mountain Brook did itself no favors with its non-region schedule this season, as this will be the fourth Class 7A team the Spartans have faced. Mountain Brook fell to Vestavia Hills in the season opener, but defeated James Clemens and Hoover as well. Both teams finished second in their respective regions after picking up wins last week.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook defeated Baker 41-7 on Oct. 27, 2022, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Buckhorn in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Baker will be at home in the opening round of the 7A playoffs, although the opponent has not yet been determined.

Spain Park (6-3) vs. Pelham (5-4)

Date : Thursday, Nov. 2

: Thursday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park rolled over Oak Mountain 42-17; Pelham got past Chilton County 34-28.

What to watch: If this Spain Park team was fully healthy earlier in the season, the Jags would be a threatening team heading into the playoffs. But they will finish their season looking for a seventh victory, despite not making the postseason. Pelham had a disappointing finish to region play, forcing the Panthers to also miss the playoffs.

Last meeting: Spain Park defeated Pelham 35-14 on Oct. 27, 2022. The Jags hold an 8-5 lead in the series.

Next week: Both teams conclude their seasons with this contest.

Vestavia Hills (7-2) vs. Helena (8-1)

Date : Thursday, Nov. 2

: Thursday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills shut out Tuscaloosa County 45-0; Helena suffered a 20-17 loss to Benjamin Russell.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills has not allowed a point over its last two games, rebounding nicely from its most disappointing defeat of the season against Hewitt-Trussville. Helena saw a region title slip from its grasp with a loss last week. Both these teams have a chance to make a run in the playoffs.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Helena 44-24 on Oct. 27, 2022. The Rebels have won all three meetings in the series.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Austin in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, while Helena hosts Wetumpka in the opening round of the 6A playoffs.

Homewood (5-4) vs. Jasper (1-8)

Date : Thursday, Nov. 2

: Thursday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood fell to Briarwood 20-13; Jasper was shut out by Pleasant Grove 55-0.

What to watch: Homewood’s five-game winning streak was snapped last week, but the Patriots have much to look forward to over the next few weeks. It remains to be seen when starting quarterback Will Myers will be healthy enough to play, but Kaleb Carson has performed solidly over the last two weeks. Jasper has had a tough season and will be playing its final game of the season.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Jasper 38-20 on Oct. 28, 2022. Homewood holds a 7-3 edge in the series.

Next week: Homewood heads to Pike Road in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Jasper’s season is over.

Briarwood (5-4) at Fairhope (2-7)

Date : Friday, Nov. 3

: Friday, Nov. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Fairhope High School

Last week: Briarwood beat Homewood 20-13; Fairhope lost to Baker 21-16.

What to watch: Fairhope presents the third Class 7A team Briarwood has played this season. The Lions’ fourth non-region game was probably the best of them all, 6A Clay-Chalkville. In other words, the step up in competition will not be intimidating. However, this Fairhope team is not as down as the record would indicate, as the Pirates have suffered several close losses.

Last meeting: Fairhope beat Briarwood 44-22 on Oct. 28, 2022, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Briarwood heads to Carver-Montgomery for the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Fairhope’s season is over.

John Carroll (7-2) vs. Maplesville (6-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 3

: Friday, Nov. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll beat Wenonah 49-35; Maplesville shut out Verbena 49-0.

What to watch: John Carroll wrapped up its region slate last week with a comeback win over Wenonah. The Cavs have had a storybook season and are looking to continue that by winning their eighth regular season game. Maplesville has been a Class 1A power over the years, having only missed the playoffs once since 1984.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat Maplesville 28-12 on Oct. 28, 2022, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: John Carroll will travel to Fairview in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, while Maplesville will host Choctaw County in the opening round of the 1A playoffs.