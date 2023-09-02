Russell runs wild, Hornets snap losing streak

× 1 of 34 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Calera’s defense had trouble stopping Chelsea’s runningback Emerson Russell (1) as he runs the ball in for a touchdown at a game between Chelsea and Calera High School’s on Friday, September 1st, 2023, at Chelsea High School, Chelsea Stadium in Chelsea AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Chelsea receiver Jaxon Shuttlesworth (17) anticipates the snap at a game between Chelsea and Calera High School’s on Friday, September 1st, 2023, at Chelsea High School, Chelsea Stadium in Chelsea AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 3 of 34 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Chelsea receiver Anthony Lanzi (6) returns the kick off at a game between Chelsea and Calera High School’s on Friday, September 1st, 2023, at Chelsea High School, Chelsea Stadium in Chelsea AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 4 of 34 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. CHELSEA – The offense for the Chelsea High School football team caught fire on a cool, rainy Friday night. The Hornets scored 31 points in the first half as they beat Calera 38-24 at home, fueled by Emerson Russell’s four touchdowns.

The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for Chelsea dating back to last season and evens its current record at 1-1.

“I felt like our kids were excited to play on our home field,” said Hornets head coach Todd Cassity, who notched his first Chelsea home win. “I was proud of the way they came out and played hard.”

Russell finished the game with 22 touches and 285 total yards with the scores coming from 20, 60, 7 and 37 yards.

“I focused on running straight and eliminating extra cuts,” said Russell on how he’s improved his game from last year. “We need to continue to improve off of this.”

The first play from scrimmage set the pace for Chelsea. Carter Dotson hit Raymond Bridgeman on a deep post for 50 yards. The Hornets went for it four plays later facing a fourth-and-2 situation, giving the ball to Russell who ran up the left hash, juked right and left a defender on the ground as he scampered into the end zone.

Russell got the first and lone touch on the next Chelsea drive. The senior back ran off tackle left, reached the sideline and outraced everybody to the end zone for a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

A Luke Miller 36-yard field goal capped a 10-play drive as the Hornets led 17-0.

Russell scored on the first play of the second quarter, slicing through the Eagles’ defense for a 7-yard touchdown. Chelsea opened with 24 unanswered points, scoring on each of its first four drives.

Calera found the next TD as Antorious Johnson connected with Elijah Bates. The junior quarterback rolled right and found an open Bates near the sideline of the end zone, as he tip-toed to stay in bounds.

The Hornets and Russell responded the next drive with a third-and-2, 37-yard touchdown run to push it to the halftime score of 31-6.

The Eagles were the only side to score in the third quarter as Chelsea suffered two turnovers — one of them a 65-yard interception return TD by Mac Graham — and a turnover on downs, but held a 31-12 entering the final frame.

The Chelsea offense returned to form on the first drive of the fourth quarter, engineering a quick, five-play scoring drive. Dotson found his main target Jaxon Shuttlesworth on a go route for a 24-yard strike.

Calera would add two more touchdowns on passes from Johnson to Bates and Ka’Darrius Young to bring it to the final score of 38-24.

Dotson finished 19-for-29 for 211 passing yards with one score and no turnovers.

“We try to keep building off of it and he’s a great player,” Cassity said of Dotson.

Shuttlesworth led all players with 9 catches for 102 yards and the score.

Chelsea outgained Calera 532-230, with a stark 321-17 advantage in the run game.

Chelsea opens Class 7A, Region 3 play next week at Tuscaloosa County. Calera (0-2) hosts Benjamin Russell for its 6A, Region 3 opener.

