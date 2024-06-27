Chelsea athetic facility upgrades nearing completion

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The new grandstands and press box are some of the upgrades fans can look forward to at Chelsea High School this football season. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney New grandstands and press box are some of the new elements fans can look forward to at Chelsea High School this football season. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. A new digital scoreboard, left, and the new grandstands and press box are some of the upgrades fans can look forward to at Chelsea High School this football season. Prev Next

Fans attending football games at Chelsea High School this fall will get a bit of a different view.

A new set of stands and a new press box on what was formerly the visitor's side has been erected at the stadium.

Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity said the Hornets will move the team and other personnel to that side of the field this fall, including the band and home fans.

For now, the former home side will remain the same, with the original press box available for visiting teams and media.

"There's not going to be a bad seat out there," Cassity said.

Along with the new stands, additional parking is being built on that side of the stadium.

In the end zone, a digital video scoreboard is fully functional as well.

Construction is ongoing on a new concession stand, new bathroom facility, and a building with a wrestling room and locker room that can be used by visiting football teams along with the Chelsea soccer, softball, band and other programs.

"It's so exciting to be able to walk out there and see new stuff that competes with other programs around the county and the state," Cassity said.