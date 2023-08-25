Helena pulls away from Hornets in 2nd half

× 1 of 32 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Chelsea Football Chelsea runningback Emerson Russell #1 hurdles over the Helena defence at a game between Chelsea and Helena High School’s on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at Helena High School, Huskey Stadium in Helena AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 2 of 32 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Chelsea Football Chelsea cheerleaders at a game between Chelsea and Helena High School’s on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at Helena High School, Huskey Stadium in Helena AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 3 of 32 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Chelsea Football Chelsea flag squad at a game between Chelsea and Helena High School’s on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at Helena High School, Huskey Stadium in Helena AL. HELENA -- The Chelsea High School football team faltered in the second half of Thursday night's season opener at Helena. The Huskies scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to earn a 50-14 win.

The Hornets were competitive in the first half, as they only trailed 26-14, but struggled to contain the Helena ground game after halftime, allowing 270 yards on the ground in total.

“We didn’t tackle well,” said second-year Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity. “I don't know if we will see a better back, though, all season than No. 34 [Jordan Washington].”

Washington paced the Helena ground game with 151 yards on 15 carries and a pair of scores; he added a 38-yard reception.

The majority of the rushing after the intermission came from Jeremy Spratling. The junior tailback tallied 123 yards over 12 carries, topping his running mate with three touchdowns.

A number of close plays went against the visitors on Helena’s opening drive. The second play of the game was ruled a forward pass that looked like a possible backwards lateral, as it hit the ground and the Hornets dove on it to no avail. The Huskies kept chipping away on the drive, aided by two encroachment calls and a pair of questionable defensive pass interference flags.

The Huskies capped off that drive with Carson Acker hitting Torrey Ward for a 26-yard score at the 6:46 mark of the opening frame.

Chelsea missed a 40-yard field goal the next drive and Washington immediately made the Hornets pay with an 80-yard scamper on the first play to extend the lead to 13-0.

“You have to play the next play, no matter what,” said Cassity. “When it feels like things are not going the way they should, that’s what builds character. I hope our kids are going to build and learn from this.”

The Hornets started the second quarter by blocking a field goal to set-up the offense at midfield. Two plays later, senior running back Emerson Russell slipped through the middle untouched for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Huskies scored on each of its next two drives to push the lead to 26-7. Chelsea engineered a methodical, 12-play drive before the break that was finished by Russell from 2 yards out, cutting the deficit to 26-14.

Spratling was tough to tackle, as he spelled Washington over the final 24 minutes. All 12 of his carries came during that time, with rushing scores of 8, 6 and 73 yards, the latter being the final score of the game.

Russell ended the night with 24 touches, 138 total yards and the two touchdowns.

Carter Dotson returned as Chelsea’s starting quarterback. The junior finished 12-for-25 for 84 yards.

This marks three straight wins for Helena in the rivalry to even the all-time series up at 5-5. They have met every year since Helena’s inception in 2014. This also marks seven straight losses for the Hornets dating back to last season.

Next week, Helena hosts Buckhorn, while Chelsea hosts another Shelby County rival in Calera.

