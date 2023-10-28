Hornets conclude season with loss to Hewitt-Trussville

× Expand Chelsea captains enter the field during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman.

CHELSEA – The Hewitt-Trussville High School football team cruised to a 49-20 victory on Friday night at Chelsea to secure the No. 2 seed for Class 7A, Region 3.

The Huskies (7-3 overall, 5-2 in region) outgained the Hornets by over 200 yards in the regular season finale for each side.

“It’s hard to get to the playoffs at all, so to get the second [seed] is tough and I am proud of our kids,” said Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd. “It’s going to be great to play in front of our fans in a few weeks.”

The Huskies stormed out of the gate offensively with scoring drives on their first two possessions. Jaqson Melton opened the scoring with a short touchdown run, followed by Peyton Floyd hitting Donovan Price for a 5-yard score, as the visitors led 14-0 less than six minutes into the game.

Chelsea (2-8, 1-6) found offensive success on its second offensive drive with a 13-play drive, capped off by a Luke Miller 28-yard field goal to open the second quarter.

The two teams traded interceptions on back-to-back plays, with big returns by the Huskies’ Michael Igbinoghene and the Hornets’ Anderson Brooks. Chelsea capitalized with a Miller field goal from 39 yards out to cut it to a one-score game at 14-6 with 5:44 left in the first half.

Hewitt-Trussville would score the next 28 points unanswered.

Floyd fired a contested pass to Price on a third-and-3 play that was tipped into the hands of Jadon Loving, who raced away for a 55-yard score. Melton caught a pass from the slot for a 19-yard score right before the conclusion of the first half.

The Huskies once again scored on their first two possessions of the second half. Floyd leaped into the end zone from 5 yards out and later uncorked a pass to Loving for a 48-yard score to extend the lead to 42-6.

Carter Dotson went deep to Nick Sulenski for a 71-yard score early in the third quarter for Chelsea’s first touchdown of the game.

Deuce Alston scored two plays later for the Huskies with a 75-yard touchdown run straight up the gut.

The Hornets closed out the game with Miller Bauman finding Jaxon Shuttlesworth from 10 yards out to bring it to the final score of 49-20.

Floyd threw for 239 yards on 13-of-17 in the air. He added six carries for 16 yards and a 20-yard catch. Last year’s Class 7A Back of the Year remarked afterwards he is focused on getting a state championship.

“We have to keep being ourselves,” said Peyton Floyd. “When we play to our potential, we can beat anyone in the state. We must keep working and be ready to roll in two weeks.”

Alston paced all players with 119 yards on seven carries, while Melton finished with nine touches for 64 total yards and the pair of scores.

Loving’s final line was five catches for 132 yards receiving, with 103 of those coming on the two big scores.

The Huskies defense had multiple players shine. Tyrell Averhart wreaked havoc in the trenches with 4 tackles for loss, while Owen Robinson added an interception to go along with Igbinoghene’s pick.

Chelsea saw numerous seniors play their final game. Emerson Russell turned in a workman-like performance with 28 touches going for 90 total yards.

Shuttlesworth ended with 52 receiving yards on six catches, while Sulenski paced the Hornets with 83 receiving yards.

Drew Cheslock added an interception late in the game to go with fellow senior Brooks’ first half INT.

“This was a special group of seniors,” said Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity. “They have stuck together through the toughness of 7A. They believed in us coaches and fought hard every game. I never questioned anybody’s will.”

The Huskies will have an open date before the playoffs begin. Hewitt-Trussville will host Bob Jones in the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 10.

