Short-handed Hornets fall at Pelham

PELHAM -- The Chelsea High School football team was defeated 27-7 on the road at Pelham on Friday night. The non-region matchup result dropped the Hornets’ record to 2-4 on the season.

“We’re a really beat-up football team right now with seven starters out,” said second-year Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity. “This is still a team that’s got to continue to grow up and mature.”

Pelham (3-2), earning all of its points in the first half, opened the scoring just over a minute into the game. Following a big kickoff return which gave the Panthers the ball inside the Chelsea red zone, the hosts scored on the third play from scrimmage when senior quarterback Clayton Mains dashed into the end zone from 14 yards out.

Mains, who finished the game with 230 passing yards, found freshman receiver Marcus Arnold later in the first quarter for a 52-yard touchdown reception and capped the Panthers’ scoring with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Michael Grayson before halftime. Senior defensive back Kesean Griffin also returned an interception all the way in between Pelham’s second and third offensive touchdowns.

Chelsea went into the halftime break down 27-0 following a blocked extra point attempt.

Down by four scores coming out of halftime, Chelsea started the second half brightly. The Hornets got the ball first to start the final 24 minutes and put together a seven-minute, 16-play touchdown drive to cut into Pelham’s lead. On the arm of junior quarterback Carter Dotson and the legs of sophomore running back Chase Stracener, the Hornets traveled 80 yards for the score, the drive capped by an 18-yard touchdown from Dotson to senior receiver Raymond Bridgeman.

Dotson ended the game 16-of-25 for 113 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Stracener, who finished the night with 20 rushing attempts for 40 yards, received all of the touches on the ground on the touchdown drive.

“Emerson [Russell] was about 70 percent and we’re just glad what we got out of him tonight,” Cassity said. “[Stracener] is going to be a heck of a player for us. He’s still raw. It’s his first year playing running back and he’s still got a lot to learn, but it’s good that we can rely on him.”

Chelsea followed up the touchdown by successfully recovering the ball on an onside kick, giving the visitors excellent field position in Pelham territory. Unfortunately for the Hornets, they could not take advantage of the coup as Dotson’s deep ball was intercepted by Pelham’s Javian Gee on the next play.

“We struggled to finish tonight,” Cassity said. “We’re going to find out -- I think we found out a little bit at halftime -- who wants to be with us and who don’t. Who’s got the heartbeat? We’re still trying to figure that out.”

“Figuring out who the heck is going to compete for 150 plays every game. That’s the biggest thing we’ve got to keep working on, figuring out who is going to compete,” Cassity added.

Chelsea hosts Vestavia Hills next Friday in a Class 7A, Region 3 matchup.

Click here to view all of our high school football photos.