Hornets fall at Thompson

Photo courtesy of Cari Dean Chelsea quarterback Carter Dotson (14) throws a quick pass in a game against Thompson on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

ALABASTER -- The Chelsea High School football team was defeated 45-0 on the road at Class 7A, Region 3 foe Thompson on Friday night.

The loss drops the Hornets to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in region play.

Thompson (4-0, 3-0) controlled the game from the start, scoring on five of its six offensive possessions in the first half and adding two defensive touchdowns.

Following a Chelsea three-and-out on the game’s first possession, Warriors quarterback Trent Seaborn found an open receiver for a 29-yard touchdown to open up the scoring less than two minutes in. Senior running back Arrington Green found the end zone twice for 4 and 54 yards, respectively, and junior running back Michael Dujon added a 31-yard rushing score.

The Warriors converted on a 46-yard field goal attempt, and on defense the Warriors’ Kaleb Harris and Payton Lewis both returned interceptions for touchdowns to make it 45-0 at the halftime break.

Offensively, Chelsea was unable to string together any number of positive plays and were forced into punts on nearly every possession.

“Throughout the week when I was looking at the film, [Thompson] is better than they were last year,” said second-year Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity. “They are so fast on defense. When their [defensive] tackles are faster than our fastest guy on offense, it’s not going to be a good night. There’s nothing you can do about that, no matter what you do.”

Cassity emphasized that the outcome against Thompson was not a result to dictate how he or his team moved forward this season.

“Nothing on this earth is going to demoralize me or this team,” he said.

“Our kids play hard, that’s all we can ask from them,” he added. “Now we’re just going to get ready for a school that’s the same size as us in Pelham.”

Chelsea travels to Pelham next Friday for a non-region rivalry contest.

