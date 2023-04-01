Area teams finish wrestling season at state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dawn Harrison. Spain Park’s Brad Cummings competes in the Class 7A state wrestling tournament in Huntsville.

The Chelsea, Spain Park and Oak Mountain high school wrestling teams competed at the state tournament Feb. 16-18 in Huntsville. Spain Park finished fifth as a team, Chelsea placed ninth and Oak Mountain finished 14th in Class 7A.

For Spain Park, William Conlon won the 182-pound division with three pins. Conlon defeated MGM’s Jarrek Boeck, Bob Jones’s Ronin Amsler and Hoover’s Jack Lamey Jr. Rayshod Burts was also victorious, notching a pin and two decisions to win at 285 pounds. He defeated Prattville’s Garrett Mitchell, Vestavia Hills’ Mitch Taylor and Hewitt-Trussville’s Zack Chatman.

Bradley Williams went 3-1 at 138 pounds, placing second with two pins and a tech fall. Jackson Mitchell was second at 170 pounds with a pin and a decision. Kyle Oliveira was second at 195 pounds with three decisions.

Brad Cummings won a match at 152 pounds with a major decision.

For Chelsea, Kalob Johnstone was the top wrestler, as he finished second in the 220-pound division. He won by decision over Thompson’s Avery Clark in the first round, then defeated Foley’s Alexander Baca in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Johnstone took down Lance Peterson of Smiths Station by decision. Vestavia Hills’ Andrew Sykes defeated Johnstone in the final.

Ian Osbourn placed fourth at 195 pounds and Landon Keith was fifth at 138 pounds. Osbourn beat Prattville’s Will Daniels in the first round, then beat Daphne’s Colton Rainer in the quarterfinals. Hewitt-Trussville’s Hunter Jones won by tech fall over Osbourn in the semifinals. Osbourn got another win in the consolation semifinals, winning by decision over Vestavia’s Riggs Manown. Ben Crouse of Bob Jones defeated Osbourn in the third-place match.

Tyler Rayford (145) and Caiden Conolley (132) also competed at state.

For Oak Mountain, Camden Tipton won the 113-pound division, defeating Vestavia Hills’ Stone Phillips in the final. Trey Denny (106) was also in action for the Eagles.

Tipton won by fall over Dothan’s Cooper Hall in the quarterfinals, then won by major decision against Thompson’s Caleb Gray-Lowe. Tipton then defeated Vestavia’s Stone Phillips by decision in the final.